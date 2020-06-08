Nevada County Police Blotter: Newspaper stolen two days in a row

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

6:57 a.m. — A caller on Running Horse Road and Carnelian Court reported their neighbor was violating a restraining order by yelling at him. A report was taken.

8:29 a.m. — A caller on McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads reported traffic backed up at the transfer station nearly caused a collision.

9:03 a.m. — A caller on Mooney Flat Road and Country Heights Drive reported a sign near his driveway was vandalized with a racial slur. Extra patrol was requested.

10:10 a.m. — A caller on Airport and Sheriff roads reported a cat attacked her and was trapped in her residence, leaving her unable to get back in. The woman was bleeding but did not need medical attention and the cat eventually left her house.

11:23 a.m. — A person was arrested for disturbing the peace after a caller on Gray Oak Drive and Maplehurst Lane reported they threw a bottle at the caller while he was holding his child.

5:23 p.m. — A caller on La Barr Meadows Road and Howe Avenue reported a large amount of green waste was dumped in front of her driveway, leaving her unable to drive up.

Saturday

10:18 a.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Lake boat ramp reported two days prior a man assaulted him with his fists for hanging out with his ex-wife and threatened to do it again.

12:23 p.m. — A caller on Lakeshore North and Sunset Ridge Drive reported his newspaper has been stolen out of his mailbox for the past two days. Extra patrol was requested.

10:15 p.m. — A caller on Ridge Road and Canyon View Drive reported a naked man has been lying on his deck all day. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

11:32 p.m. — A person on Broad Street was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest