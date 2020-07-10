Nevada County police blotter: Nevada City resident concerned about thousands of protesters
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:12 a.m. — A caller from Sesame Street reported hearing 30 to 40 gunshots.
12:20 a.m. — Multiple callers from the Banner Quaker Hill and Red Dog Road area reported hearing between 30 and 100 gunshots. Nothing could be located.
12:37 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported hearing someone scratching at the door and heard the screen door open and the knob turning. It was a cat.
2:30 a.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported someone opened a sliding glass door but closed it when they saw the caller’s dog. A report was taken.
6:26 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Way reported someone detonated an explosive device over his house by drone, using the Fourth of July fireworks as a cover. He said the NCSO was corrupt and he would call a higher authority.
8:59 a.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported a dog bit someone.
9:21 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding a counterfeit bill on an inmate.
10:12 a.m. — A caller from Rover Way reported a neighbor keeps dumping dead squirrels on the caller’s property. A warning was issued.
10:17 a.m. — A caller from Wild Fern Place reported a person cut the fuel lines on a vehicle.
3:59 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported a dog attack with medical attention needed.
7:48 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported two men in a physical fight, who then left the area.
8:24 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Spring Road reported a dog-versus-dog attack.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
9:41 a.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road reported a dog in a locked car.
1:03 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial and Main streets reported a dog in distress in a vehicle.
5:46 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road and Zion Street reported a man driving around in a truck with a “cow head” on the front, smashing into things. He was trying to find his dog.
8:11 p.m. — A caller reported hearing that 2,000 to 3,000 protesters were coming to town this weekend.
— Liz Kellar
