Nevada County Police Blotter: Nevada City flasher reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Hansen Way and Bennett Street reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian with no injuries.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported finding drug paraphernalia.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported receiving a fake $20 bill that was clearly marked as “motion picture money.”

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported possible drug activity.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported an older driver damaged a fence and left.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North School Street reported the theft of food stamps.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a stolen vehicle.

6 p.m. — A caller from Springhill Drive and Idaho Maryland Road reported a man and woman fled on foot from a stolen vehicle. A report was taken.

8:11 p.m. — A caller reported a man was possibly drunk, making threats and trying to fight people.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

7:55 a.m. — A man from Highway 49 reported his credit card was stolen yesterday and charges were made at a North San Juan gas station for over $100.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road requested a welfare check on an old black Lab with a severely swollen eye, dirty water and no food. The dog was taken to a vet for treatment.

10:34 a.m. — The CHP requested an area check for a reckless driver all over the road at excessive speeds, possibly being followed by Placer County probation officers. They then had one person at gunpoint.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Freedom Springs Drive reported squatters and a possible stolen vehicle.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Social Services reported an argument with a man armed with a knife. He did not want to have to give his knife to security. A report was taken.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported the theft of a vacuum.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane and McCourtney Road reported hearing gunshots.

8:17 p.m. — A caller reported a 16 year old hitting his brother, throwing rocks at his mother and shooting at the family with a BB gun. A report was taken.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported two men rummaging through trash bins.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a female panhandler punched his car. He did not want to press charges.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man driving a truck had been seen touching himself and flashing women.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man going through a dumpster.

— Liz Kellar