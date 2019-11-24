Nevada County police blotter: Neighbors in a flap over roaming chickens

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:12 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man being placed on a mental health hold had left the ER. A BOLO was issued.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a “grab and run” of a cart full of sweatshirts and Nike pants valued at about $300.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole items and hit a loss prevention officer on the way out.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a person was the victim of an online scam for $3,200. Money was sent via gift cards after receiving a scam Amazon email.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possibly drunken driver who had three or four near head-on collisions on Highway 49 but who was now parked in the lot. The driver was extremely drunk but had not been observed driving, and was getting a ride home.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from East main Street and West Berryhill Drive reported a truck spotlighting businesses.

Saturday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man slumped over a bush, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and possessing a controlled substance, as well as on a warrant.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a scam with a theft in the amount of $2,000.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a creepy man asking people for money and looking in cars, who then was chasing down an old woman.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Wiley Lane reported a brush fire.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a girl had been detained for shoplifting.

Sunday

7:48 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a tireless, completely stripped sedan.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:13 a.m. — A man from Newtown Road reported a vehicle was being stolen, then reported it was crashed in a ditch and was being towed.

4:54 a.m. — A caller wanted to kick a freeloading caretaker out of the house.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Creek and North Canyon roads reported a speeding truck almost hit a tree trimmer.

2:25 p.m. — A woman from Crescent Drive reported a neighbor was holding her chickens hostage. The chickens had gotten out while she was out of town and the neighbor was refusing to return them. The neighbor was advised to return them and said she would, but they always come back. The owner was advised she would be cited if they were found to be at large.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from Wildwood West Drive reported identity theft and fraud.

3:17 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary and the theft of stage lighting.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a juvenile assaulting staff members.

5:41 p.m. — A man from Hooker Oak Road reported shooting from a neighboring property, with a bullet hitting a tree above his head.

Saturday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported a man tried to climb the fence onto the property, but left when confronted.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported the lock to a gate was broken and the gate was wide open.

11:40 a.m. — A man from Traighli Lane reported nine pigs on his property eating his landscaping. He said the last time he confronted the owner, the man shot at him. The owner was contacted and collected his pigs, and was advised to keep them contained.

11:42 a.m. — A caller reported a honey oil lab on a property on Banner Quaker Hill Road.

11:57 a.m. — A woman from Broken Oak Court reported a man punched her in the face. He said he was assaulted and had been trying to defend himself. A person was arrested on unknown charges.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Elementary School reported a group of six juveniles with AirSoft or paintball guns were on campus and went into the gym.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported the theft of a travel trailer from behind a locked gate and a residential burglary.

3:21 p.m. — A man reported being slandered on Facebook.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Avenue reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Long Valley Road reported hearing 40 to 50 gunshots. Nothing was located.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported people shooting off fireworks.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:38 a.m. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of battery in the 300 block of Broad Street.

10:18 p.m. — A man was arrested in the 300 block of Broad Street on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and violating probation.

Saturday

2:50 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a woman threw a shopping cart into the caller’s new car.

