Nevada County Police Blotter: Neighbor throws chairs

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday's Grass Valley Police Department logs were unavailable as of press time.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:26 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported his girlfriend just punched him in the face several times and left.

12:28 a.m. — A caller from Grandpas Place reported she needed to leave an unknown address. She was crying and when she went to ask for the digits the line dropped. On callback the caller reported she was very drunk and needed to leave.

9:54 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Rush Creek Way reported mail scattered all around the mailbox.

9:58 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a tree leaning as though it may fall into the road.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Grinding Road Drive reported a neighbor that was just screaming at the caller and threw several plastic chairs at the caller. The neighbor called saying the original caller was causing things to escalate. The neighbor was advised not to engage or contact the original caller.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported someone threw something from their car window as the caller was driving behind. The caller said the item hit the caller's windshield, breaking it. The caller chased the subject back to "Bob's house" and said the person was hiding there. The caller said there were ongoing issues with the subject.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Deer Creek Road reported a man taking photos of the caller's home and the caller that morning.

5 p.m. — A caller near Peterson's Corner reported four or five young males throwing punches.

6:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Ponderosa Way and Squirrel Creek Road reported a vehicle stuck in the mud and also dumping trash.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported there was a vehicle across the street. There was someone in the vehicle.

10:44 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Brunswick Road and Idaho Maryland Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

— Ross Maak