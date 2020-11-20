Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor threatens to shoot cats for tormenting other cats
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a theft from a business.
9:58 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault.
10:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Man Street reported a man lying in the gutter, yelling. He was then picked up and left in a vehicle.
11:33 a.m. — A vehicle in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway was towed, and a person was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
11:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a sandwich and coconut water.
12:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to steal flashlights and tools, but the items were recovered.
2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported the theft of a vehicle. It was later located in Auburn and the suspect was in custody.
5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported vandalism to a cluster of mailboxes.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
9:41 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported a gift card scam.
10:58 a.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported a neighbor was threatening to shoot her cats because they torment the neighbor’s cats through the sliding door.
11:24 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive and Easy Street reported a suspicious vehicle which had multiple packages in the back seat that might be stolen, driving slowly past houses. It could not be located.
11:37 a.m. — A caller from Mountain Spring Road reported locks were cut and a chain was taken off a gate.
2:19 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported juveniles had stolen alcohol.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
7:01 a.m. — Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road. A man was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and being an addict driving a vehicle. He also was cited on suspicion of possessing synthetic stimulants.
5:47 p.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported a burglary, but said he was able to retrieve his belongings.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User