Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor threatens to shoot cats for tormenting other cats

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a theft from a business.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Man Street reported a man lying in the gutter, yelling. He was then picked up and left in a vehicle.

11:33 a.m. — A vehicle in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway was towed, and a person was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a sandwich and coconut water.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to steal flashlights and tools, but the items were recovered.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported the theft of a vehicle. It was later located in Auburn and the suspect was in custody.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported vandalism to a cluster of mailboxes.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported a gift card scam.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported a neighbor was threatening to shoot her cats because they torment the neighbor’s cats through the sliding door.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive and Easy Street reported a suspicious vehicle which had multiple packages in the back seat that might be stolen, driving slowly past houses. It could not be located.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Mountain Spring Road reported locks were cut and a chain was taken off a gate.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported juveniles had stolen alcohol.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:01 a.m. — Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road. A man was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and being an addict driving a vehicle. He also was cited on suspicion of possessing synthetic stimulants.

5:47 p.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported a burglary, but said he was able to retrieve his belongings.

— Liz Kellar