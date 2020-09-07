Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor seeks revenge, blares ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ night and day

Nevada County SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

5 a.m. — A caller from the Brighton Street overpass on Highway 20 reported a very large dead bear on the highway that had been hit by a vehicle, with traffic backing up.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported an assault.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Vinlee Place reported that after filing a barking dog complaint against the neighbor, the neighbor had come into their driveway blaring “Who Let the Dogs Out” and screaming along to the music for a half-hour the night before and again at 6:30 a.m.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a man trespassing and trying to get into the house. A report was taken.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Tumbling Creek Road reported identity theft and the theft of $11,000 from a bank account.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported a jack rabbit acting strange then said it was just relaxing in the shade.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from Kentucky Ravine Road reported someone stole her Fast Track pass and was using it in the Bay Area.

Saturday

12:13 a.m. — A man from Rue Bechelle reported he had been assaulted by a man and a woman, but was uninjured. A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence abuse and damaging a phone.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported a kid chasing turkeys with a bow and arrow.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle. It might have been an attempt at siphoning gas.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a man in a vehicle pointed a gun at him after being cut off.

Sunday

2:36 a.m. — A woman from Broken Oak Court reported a person broke a vehicle window with a stick and fled on foot.

7:57 a.m. — A caller from Englebright Dam Road reported a vehicle possibly had been broken into with the doors open and the interior ransacked.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported vandalism to a sun shade.

7:13 p.m. — A man from Tyler-Foote Crossing and Murphy roads reported having been assaulted and drugged last night by a man and woman. He said they got into a physical fight and the woman put a plastic bag over his face and told him to die, and then put something in his mouth, possibly a gun. They beat him up and then left after taking money and tools. A battery report was taken and he was referred to Adult Protective Services.

— Victoria Penate and Liz Kellar