Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor reported for leaving ‘poopy’ diaper in mailbox

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported multiple transients sleeping in tents behind a business.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from North School Street and Linden Avenue reported a bear walking down the street. It was gone when an officer arrived.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported her registration was missing from the glove box and her stickers had been removed.

11:55 a.m. — A man reported his girlfriend was crazy because she thought he was cheating and poked him in the eye. She was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a purse.

4:14 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a transient party with alcohol.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported six or seven transients passing pipes around.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a woman had been taking pictures of a girl at the playground. She claimed he was taking photos for a calendar. Extra patrols were requested.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding syringes in the parking lot.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported a man yelling that he had called the cops and they were coming to get the kids. He had mistaken a church youth group for a large altercation.

9:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported receiving fraud calls.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported someone threw something at a car as it drove by.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:18 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Elliott Way reported a tree across the road, blocking both lanes.

12:42 a.m. — A man on Highway 49 reported he had been beaten by a woman and his hand was broken from being thrown against a wall, but he did not need medical attention. A report was taken.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Jennifer Drive reported a residence that was supposed to be vacant showed signs of occupancy, including trash, open windows, doors forced open and toilets full of feces.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Mill Springs Drive reported a gate off its hinges, possibly hit by a vehicle.

12:11 p.m. — A caller reported a woman threatened a man’s life via the Mexican mafia.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Washington Road reported a tree in the roadway.

12:32 p.m. — A woman reported a man posted a photo of her on Instagram without her permission. A report was taken.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported ongoing issues with a neighbor, who left a “poopy” diaper in the mailbox today. No charges were requested.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Black Oak and Crescent drives reported a tree blocking both lanes.

7 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Harper Lane reported a burglary to a workshop with items missing and fecal matter left.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported a woman threw two rocks through the window before leaving on foot.

8 p.m. — A man reported he had been at a Browns Valley gas station and a man pulled a gun on him and took items from his truck. He followed the suspect into Grass Valley and the man then drove northbound on Highway 49 at high speed. He was referred to Yuba County for a report.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Strubels Lane reported a front gate to a property had been broken.

— Liz Kellar