Nevada County Police Blotter: Neighbor needs some kind of help

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Empire Street and Miners Trail reported hitting trash cans and then continuing to work. She then discovered there was major front-end damage.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a large fire seen behind a business. Per Cal Fire, a controlled burn was in progress.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a juvenile refusing to go to school and was causing a disturbance due to the caller taking the juvenile's phone away.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man and woman panhandling at the entrance to a shopping center.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman left a business with a shopping basket loaded with items.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported three men loitering near a business and harassing customers.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported two male transients asking for money and yelling at customers. An arrest was made on charges of violating parole post release supervision.

Wednesday

3:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Maryland Drive reported hearing a disturbance next door between four men outside in a parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the men.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported someone standing in the road staring at her residence, wearing a Sherlock Holmes-type hat.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported a fox that was staggering and walking in circles.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported a gift card scam. The victim sent about $700 to unknown people initiated through bogus email. The caller would report to the legit utility that was represented and the FBI.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported being a real estate agent providing assistance for a transient in a vehicle needing a jump start. The caller requested a log entry only as the man was making the caller nervous. The caller called back at 4:29 p.m. saying the man was then claiming he locked his keys in his vehicle. The caller said the man was trying to camp out overnight and that while camping on the property while the caller was there, started a fire, refused to leave and became aggressive. The caller also said the screen was ripped off and a door dented.

6:29 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Clivus Drive said a woman was sitting up against a stop sign.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Lydia Court reported someone went through his vehicles. No items were taken and the vehicle wasn't damaged. The caller requested extra patrols in the area.

10:46 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported someone just rattled the lock box on her front door. The caller had the home up for sale and was home alone.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:51 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported his neighbor needed some kind of help.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Hoover Lane reported gas was siphoned and a vehicle was damaged.

Wednesday

12:45 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported a man that had been across the street now banging on the door and threatening to kill the woman inside. An arrest was made on charges of threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize and two counts of obstructing an officer.

— Ross Maak