Nevada County Police Blotter: Neighbor found suspiciously pulling weeds

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient camp.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Litton Trail reported a transient camp.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported someone trying to break into a room, breaking a sliding glass door. An arrest was made on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 2600 block of Ridge Road reported returning home to find her neighbor in her yard pulling weeds. The neighbor then jumped the fence when she saw him and ran to her neighbor's house. The caller thought he was under the influence of meth and had caught him looking through her mailbox before. The man was advised not to return.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported depositing a check that was from a secret shopping scam.

2:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North School Street and Richardson Street reported someone on drugs taking selfies and interfering with traffic. Officers found no drugs were involved.

5:12 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported a transient man in the median "jacking up traffic" but not in the roadway.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street requested a welfare check on a customer behind the business whose friends left him. He'd only had two beers. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from the 2200 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in the driveway yelling, possibly a transient. An arrest was made on charges of disorderly conduct, camping in city limits and storing camping paraphernalia.

11:28 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

Wednesday

6:01 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Olympia Park Road. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing and camping within city limits.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:06 a.m. — A caller from Marilyn Court reported someone with a flashlight looking into the caller's vehicles.

4:31 a.m. — A caller from Swallow Court reported hearing footsteps outside her porch. The caller didn't hear or see anything else.

7:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Leitner Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a man sleeping in the front seat of a vehicle. The caller woke him and he said he dropped someone off and was waiting for them to return. Another caller reported the same, saying the driver looking like he had OD'd.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from Park View Lane reported a woman just came to his door saying she "is in deep trouble," asking for a detective named Dennis. The woman was frantic and could barely talk and someone was after her. A report was taken.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported his neighbor was still stealing his logs. The caller requested a phone call and promised to answer the phone this time.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported her neighbor intentionally put a cone and bricks in her driveway where she parks and caused damage to her vehicle. It was found to be a civil matter.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Silver Crest Drive reported a man in the woods shooting off a gun and screaming at someone. The caller said the man was screaming "I am going to get you."

7:46 p.m. — A caller from Green Way Place reported her brother told her his girlfriend was drunk and on drugs, breaking items in the house. The caller was concerned she would get physical. The caller said her brother was afraid to call law enforcement because every time he does he is the one that ends up getting arrested. A woman was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a neighbor who continually burns piles of wet leaves that generate a lot of smoke.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a man saying he was there to turn himself in, then sleeping and possibly drunk. The man then sprawled out and was hitting and kicking the door but didn't provide his name to jail staff. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak