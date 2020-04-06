Nevada County police blotter: Naked woman reported walking down road

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported seeing a man break into the laundromat. He was arrested on suspicion of loitering on private property and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as a felony warrant.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman stole alcohol and left her wallet.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a PS4 and a school laptop, with the suspect having posted it for sale online,

5:56 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and East McKnight Way reported a man in a car was shooting paint balls out the window. The car was gone when an officer arrived.

Saturday

11:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a woman jumped on the hood of a vehicle and was screaming. She was advised against trespassing.

7:51 p.m. — A man reported his friend was just released from jail in Sacramento County and was threatening to assault him for not paying his bail.

Sunday

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported an older man with no shoes and shorts walking around in the rain. Hospitality House was full, but he did obtain dry clothes there.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Mill Street reported a vehicle hit a power pole.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:37 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported seeing someone stealing mail.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Alexis Drive reported someone chasing and throwing things at geese.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported two gunshots fired from a neighboring property, possibly at a barking dog.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from Little Hill Lane reported vandalism to a well house.

Saturday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a cafe open and about 10 people eating breakfast and drinking coffee. At 9:10 a.m., a caller reported people eating at the cafe. They brought their own tables and chairs and are being served by the cafe. They were definitely not 6 feet apart.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from Melody Road reported a newspaper rack had been broken into.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported discovering an individual growing cannabis on his property illegally.

3:33 p.m. — A skier reported he was lost near Frog Lake Road. Search and Rescue was called out and he was eventually rescued.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported hearing gunshots going off all around, The caller then reported it was fireworks.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported the theft of a generator.

Sunday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Falling Leaf Lane reported mailboxes had been gone through and there was mail on the ground.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a truck rollover.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a vehicle off the road.

3:16 p.m. — A man from San Francisco Street reported he was attacked by a man who he recognized as having killed his cat. He did not need medical attention and did not want to press charges.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Rambling Road and Casa Loma Drive reported mailboxes were open with mail on the ground.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported the theft of a trailer.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a physical fight. A person was arrested on suspicion of battery and violating probation.

Saturday

3:05 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road reported animal abuse.

Sunday

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a naked woman walking down the road. She then was trying to get into a vehicle. She was taken to the emergency room.

— Liz Kellar and Sam Corey