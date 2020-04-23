Nevada County police blotter: Naked man reported rolling around on ground
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
9:06 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a nurse had been assaulted by a patient, who was still being combative. The person was cited on suspicion of battery and escorted off the premises.
9:56 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman had been physically and verbally abusive, slapping staff overnight. A report was taken.
2:28 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of South School Street reported a person who had stolen her purse earlier in the year now was “bribing” her to give it back to her.
7:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Buena Vista Street reported a burglary to a garage.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stripping naked and rolling around on the ground. A report was taken.
9:49 p.m. — A woman from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported someone threw a rock at her windshield as she was driving.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
5:26 a.m. — A man from Los Robles Lane reported he had been stabbed. A report was taken.
8:29 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive requested a peacock be trapped.
11:18 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a burglary to a residence with the inside vandalized.
Noon — A caller from Village Drive reported a burglary with items stolen, including tools and an air compressor.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from Bobolink Way reported a man taking photos of a 4-year-old girl and peeking in windows.
12:50 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf and Cameo roads reported two pit bulls fighting, with the owners requesting medical attention.
6:03 p.m. — A man from Ridge Crest Lane reported he was assaulted by two men and run over by a quad, but did not need medical attention. They reportedly began kicking him before leaving. The other person reported the man had threatened him with a piece of metal rebar and stood in front of his quad, causing the mirror to be broken off when he drove past.
6:04 p.m. — A man reported his roommate had been drinking for eight months straight. When contacted, he himself was drunk and said he no longer needed assistance.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
8:30 p.m. — A caller from Wyoming Road reported a person passed out in the pullout.
9:30 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported two men in black hoods going through trash in the alley.
— Liz Kellar
