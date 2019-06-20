Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked man in lake just wanted to be clean

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive requested extra patrols due to transients using the parking lot as a bathroom, and ongoing vandalism to the building.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman shoplifted items and fled in a vehicle.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street requested assistance with a runaway juvenile, who was arrested on unknown charges.

11:34 a.m. — A caller reported “things going on” at the Tinloy Street bus stop.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported the theft of an x-ray digital detector.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Ridge and Slate Creek roads reported a man rummaging through mailboxes. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and violating parole.

2 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported the driver of a vehicle left with a gas pump in the vehicle, stopped and threw it back in the parking lot.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifted items. He was cited on suspicion of shoplifting.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested two juveniles be cited for assault and vandalism.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a cell phone theft suspect.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:07 a.m. — A caller from Bush Road reported a vehicle had been set on fire intentionally.

6:25 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked truck.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Mountaintop Lane reported a stray black calf. The owner had been searching for the cow for months.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane reported someone walking around outside a home the night before.

11:51 a.m. — A man reported his pitbull drowned in Rollins Lake the day before and wanted the boat patrol to keep an eye out for retrieval.

11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a dog bite occurred at the river and the victim sought treatment at the hospital.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a 10-year-old boy was missing. He was mad at his mother and left with money. He was located at Memorial Park by his father.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Laurentian Way reported the neighbor’s three dogs attacked and injured the caller’s dog.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported theft, breaking and entering.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Frontier Lane reported an ongoing issue with a pack of dogs that are allowed to run at large through the neighborhood.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from a camp on Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a man had been completely nude and standing in the lake before leaving in a vehicle that smelled strongly of marijuana. He claimed he had no water and just wanted to be clean.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Granholm Lane reported a man screaming “Burn in hell” and “Fire” from inside a residence.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a person possibly trying to start a fire in the men’s bathroom.

— Liz Kellar