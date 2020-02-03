Nevada County police blotter: ‘Murderers’ reported for playing loud music out of boom box

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

1:11 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported an AWOL girl causing a scene downtown, going into businesses and saying she had been kidnapped. She went to the police department and was then taken to the hospital.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. An emergency protective order was served.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bennett streets reported vandalism.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported two men in a physical fight.

7:09 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported two men who are “murderers” playing loud music out of a huge boom box and being “dangerous and scary.” They agreed to move on.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way and South Auburn Street reported a man looking into cars with a flashlight. He could not be located.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a phone and purse.

Saturday

6:32 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of East Main Street reported he had been assaulted. No one was located.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Mill and Neal streets reported a man panhandling and smoking under a no smoking sign. At 4:37 p.m., the man was reported at Elisabeth Daniels Park and had set up a camp stove, and was cooking and drinking alcohol. At 5:16 p.m., the man was reported to be naked and sitting in the bathroom with the door open. At 11:47 a.m. Sunday, he was reported on South Auburn Street in a camp with vodka bottles lying around him. He moved on but left his trash behind.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a pregnant woman was assaulted by another woman. A report was taken.

10:22 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Mill Street reported he had been assaulted.

Sunday

1:13 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported hearing a man yelling for someone to get off him. A woman was arrested on multiple warrants.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Maryland Drive reported hearing a baby crying, possibly a recording. The recorded sound of an infant crying played for about 45 minutes and then stopped. Nothing was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

3:41 p.m. — A man from Mills Road reported he was assaulted by a process server. The process server reported the man threw a “wad of chew” on him. No charges were desired by either party.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive and Alpine Lane reported a man pointing a rifle at a residence. Juveniles were located who were playing with Airsoft rifles and were told to be more careful.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Road reported a woman took an ax to a dresser.

Sunday

8:44 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and High Street reported three lost llamas in the road.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Curry drives reported the theft of a purse, wallet and camera from a car.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported the theft of a Kohler riding lawn mower.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported someone dumped a large bunch of trash and a very large bag of marijuana.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a theft from a residence.

2:13 p.m. — A woman reported her husband left, and wanted someone to tell him he can come back when he’s in a better mood. She reported he had a bad attitude.

5:22 p.m. — A caller reported receiving a video of themselves in the shower.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

6:53 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a woman lying on the ground. The woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar