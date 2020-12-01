Nevada County police blotter: Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Lake Wildwood

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

12:13 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Hill Street reported his landlord was harassing him and called him a deadbeat.

1:38 p.m. — A caller reported people using telepathic waves and using ESP to attack people.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported trespassers. A woman was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A man was cited on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and loitering.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Dixon and Squirrel Creek roads reported a reckless driver, with the vehicle hitting an embankment and a ditch. The male driver had two open containers and gave the caller his license number because he thought he was a police officer.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Bennett Street reported possible squatters at a boarded-up residence.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Scandling Avenue reported a burglary to a garage, back room and vehicle.

8:01 p.m. — A man from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported an assault by another man. No charges were desired.

11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Rockwood Drive reported the theft of a Specialized bicycle with the lock having been cut.

Sunday

5:17 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person left against medical advice with a box of hospital property.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported finding a stolen air compressor.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man was driving under the influence after threatening a woman who tried to help him pump gas. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Race Street reported a vehicle accident. The driver was cited and released at the hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Monday

1:42 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported she stepped out of her apartment for a few minutes and a woman she did not know came in and refused to leave. She now was sleeping on the couch. It was a possible mental health or medical issue.

4:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a woman tried to enter a guest’s room. She was gone when an officer arrived.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man looking in mailboxes. He then was fighting with an officer. The man was arrested on suspicion of loitering, resisting arrest and violating probation.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a locked vehicle was broken into and damaged in an attempt to steal it.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported an elderly woman was the victim of a fraud.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a PG&E scam with the loss of $1,900.

2:41 p.m. — A man from an undisclosed address reported an ex-girlfriend stole his phone. He said she might be at “any of the bars or her coke dealer’s house.” A report was taken.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.

8:21 p.m. — A man in the 300 block of Mill Street reported a woman punched him in the face and slapped him. He said they both had been drinking and no medical attention was needed.

9:48 p.m. — A man from Rhode Island Street reported a stolen vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:01 a.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported the theft of a tool box from a truck bed.

6:58 a.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive reported a vehicle was broken into and a purse was taken.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive near Sun Forest Drive reported a burglary to a vehicle with the theft of a purse.

8:56 a.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported a burglary to a vehicle.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from Mooney Flat Road. The man was uncooperative and did not want to press charges.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported an unlocked vehicle was gone through and a phone was stolen.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported having been scammed out of $700 through the OfferUp app.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Los Robles Lane reported the neighbor’s goats were running up and down his deck.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue reported the contents were missing from a package that had been delivered.

10:09 a.m. — A caller reported a man camping by Hirschman’s Pond who had an aggressive dog. He was located and would move on, and refused housing services.

— Liz Kellar