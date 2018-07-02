Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple transients settle down in front of no trespassing sign

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:13 a.m. — A person flagged down an officer for drugs found.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported multiple transients laying on the grass in front of a no trespassing sign.

4:55 p.m. —A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported theft of a bottle of vodka and a chicken.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Olympia Drive reported ongoing issues with a neighbor flipping her and her family off. The person came up to the caller's fiance, yells expletives at them and pushed the caller.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man calling her and saying creepy things. He has been contacting her for almost three years and won't stop.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Olympia Drive reported officers were out earlier for their drunk neighbor. The neighbor was still outside yelling at them. The caller was advised to ignore him until law enforcement got there. An arrest was made on charges of using offensive words in a public place.

Saturday

5:37 a.m. — A person on the 100 block of Glasson Way was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

Sunday

2:39 a.m. — A person from the 200 block of West Main Street reported four or five people in the parking lot locked out of their vehicle refusing any kind of help. The people were setting the vehicle alarm off on purpose as a protest to bother other guests.

8:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Chapel Street and Brighton Street reported someone injured while riding a scooter and then being struck by a vehicle.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported she "made a major boo-boo" with her car and hit a pillar.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported someone stole the sign off a business, possibly in the last three or four weeks.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a parking lot trying to sell jewelry.

11:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported his vehicle was just stolen.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported people talking too loud with loud music, saying it happens every weekend.

Monday

12:27 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of West Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of two counts of failure to appear, a probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:10 a.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported fireworks being shot over the lake.

4:05 a.m. —A person was stopped near the corner of Village Way and South Auburn Street. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Rosewood Road reported his neighbor just threatened him telling him to get off their property. The caller said the neighbor threatened use of a firearm.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Rosewood Road reported the neighbor is being aggressive and hostile, screaming and yelling and has a gun on his side. The caller said the neighbor always has a gun on his side and has told the caller that the neighbor has a cow.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Rosewood Road reported the neighbor is yelling profanities at him again.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported wanting a log entry made for someone stealing eggs from a chicken coop. The caller planned to sit out in a truck with an air soft gun and try scaring them off tonight. She said she'd call back if she saw anything.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a "sexual predator" that hadn't registered a change of address. The caller said the person would assault him if he rolled his window down.

Saturday

2:25 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Pine Street reported a man fell off a bridge.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported three homeless men started a disturbance.

Sunday

2:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported loud music for the past three hours.

3:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported loud music for the past four hours. Officers found the music was permitted but they agreed to turn it down.

— Ross Maak