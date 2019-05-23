Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple phone scammers reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:06 a.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Eskaton Circle reported having been scammed by someone who said they were coming to her house.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported a woman just tried to take a Public Works truck and drive off. She was located and arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft.

10:58 a.m. — A woman from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported giving a phone scammer all her information.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported two men in a physical fight.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man spitting and screaming. He was arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place, having an open container and violating probation. His pet mouse was taken to the animal shelter.

5:56 p.m. — A caller reported a counterfeit bill.

9:57 p.m. — A vehicle was pulled over in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and possessing drug paraphernalia. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, as well as burglary tools, as well as on a warrant.

10:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man had been trying to take items and “return” them.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:39 a.m. — A caller from Discovery Way reported a woman going through the caller’s car, took a bag and left on foot. She had been inside the caller’s house a few days ago. She could not be located.

7:36 a.m. — A caller from Madrona Way reported finding two hypodermic needles by the bus stop.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from Axle Court reported a dog had eaten three chickens.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported finding a person inside a residence who might be on meth, and who was not supposed to be there.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a student was claiming child abuse and possibly being held against his will. The report was unfounded.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Scotten School reported possible child abuse, which was determined to be unfounded.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported vandalism to a basement window.

3:23 p.m. — A man from Carriage Road reported sending money in a phone scam. He did stop delivery of the funds.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported someone used the caller’s name to gain entry to the development.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Elementary School reported six juveniles breaking windows. A golf cart was located on the property but no new damage was found.

5:34 p.m. — A woman from Wolf Road reported a man broke a window over her before taking off in a truck. A report was taken.

6:35 p.m. — A woman from Ryder Court reported a residential burglary.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Oak Ridge roads reported a truck had been vandalized with the suspect leaving the scene. The person could not be located.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Wheeler Acres Road reported neighbors blasting music. Nothing was located.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from Scotten School reported a man possibly picking up a child while under the influence.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported a man was trying to break into a residence, kicking in the door and screaming incoherently. He was arrested on suspicion of having an outstanding warrant.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Gold Flat and Pinewoods roads reported finding needles and drug paraphernalia.

11:16 a.m. — A caller reported an assault two weeks prior at Pioneer Park.

— Liz Kellar