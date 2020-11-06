Nevada County police blotter: Multiple Nevada City calls about PG&E and tree-cutting

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man was yelling and acting strange in a parking lot.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a truck was stolen.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a driver passed out in a vehicle.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported their neighbors not cutting their backyard brush, which connects to the caller’s yard. The caller stated they believed it was in violation and a fire danger.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a cluster of mailboxes had been gone through.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a minor with a scooter was selling drugs. The caller stated they did not see any drugs, but heard the minor say on their phone that they had some to sell.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street, near Neal Street, reported there were multiple juveniles skateboarding in the roadway.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive, near Woodpecker Ravine Road, reported a vehicle had been parked for three days and they had not seen anyone associated with it.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Forest Park Lane, reported a German shepherd had been barking for 25 minutes.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road, near Nugget Street, reported a suspicious vehicle had pulled into their driveway, with someone walking around taking pictures of the caller’s property before leaving.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Ariel Court, near Gibboney Lane, reported a large dog loose on her property.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported loud music coming from a residence in the area. The caller was advised that there is no noise ordinance in unincorporated areas of the county.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported a subject in one of the trees would be coming down that afternoon. The caller stated they believed that subject’s charges were being dropped, but that if not, they wanted law enforcement to arrest him.

3:00 p.m. — Calls were made from Orchard Street and at 3:46 p.m., reporting a disturbance of the peace related to PG&E and trees.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street, near East Broad Street, called to state PG&E was “cutting down the wrong tree”.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street, near Chief Kelly Drive, reported they could hear someone “near where all the tree cutting has been going on”, near their residence, and that they heard a generator start as well.

— Victoria Penate