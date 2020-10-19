Nevada County police blotter: Multiple instances of wrong-way drivers on highway reported

Grass Valley POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the attempted theft of shoes.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a vape pen and a pack of cigarettes.

1 p.m. — Several callers reported a person started to get on the highway from the off-ramp at Highway 49 and McKnight Way. The vehicle then turned around and pulled over.

1:30 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported a vehicle accident with a person lying on the ground.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver on the highway who then exited the highway and appeared confused and disoriented.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported an assault.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Olympia Park Road reported about six people possibly doing drugs, who then started throwing chairs at one another. A citation was issued for possessing a controlled substance.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported graffiti on a house.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street and Highway 20 reported graffiti under the overpass.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a theft from a purse.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Defiant Way reported the theft of Trump signs.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a political flag.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man swinging a stick around “like a ninja.” He was advised against trespassing.

Saturday

1:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported he had been federally discriminated against because he was not allowed in the business without a mask.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported a drunken woman let a 10-year-old child drive a truck. The drunken woman then drove away. She could not be located.

3 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a phone, wallet and sunglasses were stolen out of a shopping cart. Some of the items had been returned.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver going northbound on the southbound lanes, who then stopped, with someone trying to help.

Sunday

1:20 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a person driving a car hit a truck several times in the drive-thru. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a stolen vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

5:27 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Place reported mail theft.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Sunrock Road reported check fraud.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported mail theft.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a stolen vehicle.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported identity theft.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Black Swan Trail reported a burglary with a vehicle window smashed.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Cliffs Place reported a burglary.

Saturday

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Cole Road reported finding a grenade in her yard. An explosive device team from Beale Air Force Base was called out.

Sunday

8:25 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported mail theft.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive and Bivens Place reported a dog attacked cats.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a man living in a shed who uses a hose to shower naked outside.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported two people in a vehicle doing whip-its. A woman was arrested in suspicion of driving under the influence, and a man was arrested on charges of violating probation and providing a false ID.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from Gaston Drive reported a residential burglary, with an unknown time frame.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

11:21 p.m. — A driver on Highway 20 at Gold Flat Road did not have the vehicle lights on. The person was cited on suspicion of driving without a license and other violations.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — A woman from West Broad and Finley streets reported someone trying to break into the house. A man was arrested on a trespassing charge.

1:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported two men trying to fight.

2:44 a.m. — A caller from a business on Spring Street reported a man was punched in the face, but did not need medical attention.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the old airport reported multiple vehicles parked there, with younger people with assault rifles. It was kids playing with Airsoft guns.

7:21 p.m. — A man from Long Street reported the theft of a political sign from his front yard.

— Victoria Penate and Liz Kellar