Nevada County police blotter: Multiple instances of wrong-way drivers on highway reported
Grass Valley POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
12:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the attempted theft of shoes.
12:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a vape pen and a pack of cigarettes.
1 p.m. — Several callers reported a person started to get on the highway from the off-ramp at Highway 49 and McKnight Way. The vehicle then turned around and pulled over.
1:30 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported a vehicle accident with a person lying on the ground.
2:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver on the highway who then exited the highway and appeared confused and disoriented.
2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported an assault.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from Olympia Park Road reported about six people possibly doing drugs, who then started throwing chairs at one another. A citation was issued for possessing a controlled substance.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported graffiti on a house.
3:30 p.m. — A caller from West Empire Street and Highway 20 reported graffiti under the overpass.
5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a theft from a purse.
7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Defiant Way reported the theft of Trump signs.
8:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a political flag.
11:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man swinging a stick around “like a ninja.” He was advised against trespassing.
Saturday
1:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported he had been federally discriminated against because he was not allowed in the business without a mask.
2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported a drunken woman let a 10-year-old child drive a truck. The drunken woman then drove away. She could not be located.
3 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a phone, wallet and sunglasses were stolen out of a shopping cart. Some of the items had been returned.
4:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver going northbound on the southbound lanes, who then stopped, with someone trying to help.
Sunday
1:20 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a person driving a car hit a truck several times in the drive-thru. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
12:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a stolen vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
5:27 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Place reported mail theft.
8:21 a.m. — A caller from Sunrock Road reported check fraud.
10:35 a.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported mail theft.
12:27 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a stolen vehicle.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported identity theft.
4:39 p.m. — A caller from Black Swan Trail reported a burglary with a vehicle window smashed.
5:11 p.m. — A caller from Cliffs Place reported a burglary.
Saturday
11:59 a.m. — A caller from Cole Road reported finding a grenade in her yard. An explosive device team from Beale Air Force Base was called out.
Sunday
8:25 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported mail theft.
9:13 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive and Bivens Place reported a dog attacked cats.
12:57 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a man living in a shed who uses a hose to shower naked outside.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported two people in a vehicle doing whip-its. A woman was arrested in suspicion of driving under the influence, and a man was arrested on charges of violating probation and providing a false ID.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Gaston Drive reported a residential burglary, with an unknown time frame.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday
11:21 p.m. — A driver on Highway 20 at Gold Flat Road did not have the vehicle lights on. The person was cited on suspicion of driving without a license and other violations.
Sunday
12:19 a.m. — A woman from West Broad and Finley streets reported someone trying to break into the house. A man was arrested on a trespassing charge.
1:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported two men trying to fight.
2:44 a.m. — A caller from a business on Spring Street reported a man was punched in the face, but did not need medical attention.
10:23 a.m. — A caller from the old airport reported multiple vehicles parked there, with younger people with assault rifles. It was kids playing with Airsoft guns.
7:21 p.m. — A man from Long Street reported the theft of a political sign from his front yard.
— Victoria Penate and Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User