Nevada County police blotter: Multiple injuries, three arrests in Penn Valley brawl

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:27 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a stolen rental vehicle.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a vehicle into the building.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle unable to maintain lanes, going on the sidewalks, which then stopped in the middle of the road. The driver then was into oncoming traffic at high speed, passing vehicles before hitting one and taking off. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more, hit and run causing property damage, and driving on a suspended license. He was booked and released on $19,000 bond.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Hansen Way reported a man making grunting noises and jumping in front of vehicles. He was taken to the hospital and cited on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

10:14 a.m. — A caller from Pyrite Court reported having interrupted a burglary to a vehicle and garage the night before. The suspect has their garage door opener.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported a man stole an iPod.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a sick and possible rabid fox in a goat stable.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported the theft of an entire cluster mailbox.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported people had broken into a residence, who were described as “big and ugly.” One was an ugly woman in an ugly grey sedan.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported someone possibly broke into a residence. A screen had been removed from a basement window.

6:26 p.m. — A woman from Shannon Way reported her “wackadoodle” neighbor took her car keys and phone. She then got angry about the police coming to her residence because she was not really ready to receive company.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a physical fight involving two men. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported two juveniles came in and stole beer.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported five or six people in a physical fight. The caller then reported someone had been knocked out and there was blood everywhere. At least five people were reportedly injured. Someone was transported to the hospital. Two men were arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and booked into jail on $50,000 bond each. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Saturday

10:38 a.m. — A caller reported identity theft.

10:45 a.m. — A caller requested the number for Honey Baked Ham and then hung up when the dispatched did not know the number.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported possible identity theft.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra and Lower Circle drives reported the theft of a chain saw and bike from a carport.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco and Flume streets reported ongoing issues with motorcyclists trespassing and tearing up the road.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Explorer Park reported a person trying to give children cookies.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a rock slide, possibly on the Placer County side.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Golden Eagle Way reported a woman was banging on the door and then broke a window, and had been sprayed by another woman with Mace. A report was taken.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Larsen Road reported a bank account had been hacked.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported drugs were found in an inmate’s property.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Foster Road reported hearing a man screaming for help. A man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from Golden Eagle Way reported a person vandalized a car and broke the window.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from Edward Drive reported fireworks.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a theft from a booth during Victorian Christmas.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported finding a broken balloon filled with white powder.

Saturday

5:52 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported two people stole six bottles of wine.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from a business son Broad Street reported a man had been refusing to leave and now was outside urinating on the sidewalk. One man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation, and one was arrested on a charge of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar