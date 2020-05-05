Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report Craigslist rental scam

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

6:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman lying in the drive-thru. The woman said she could not get up. She refused medical attention and was advised against trespassing.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported vandalism.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported graffiti with spray paint all over the sidewalk.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Minnie Park reported vandalism.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a physical fight involving two men with beer bottles. One was on the ground and being kicked before getting up. Both men were contacted and claimed it was a verbal dispute, and neither wanted to press charges.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Miners Trail reported a telephone fraud, with no information given to the scammers.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman “hoopin’ and hollerin’ and screaming,” and refusing to leave. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, and violating parole.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a scam call with no money lost.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported an ongoing issue with transients. The transients left a 5-gallon bucket of human waste.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a theft of $229 in merchandise.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Buckboard Road reported someone shot a goat in its pasture.

11:20 a.m. — A woman from Pepperwood Drive reported identity theft.

11:44 a.m. — A woman from Loma Rica Drive reported giving out personal information after receiving a scam call telling her she won money.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported vandalism.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and North Silver Willow Lane reported a woman trespassed in a house. She left when confronted.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and Park Avenue Extension reported a burglary with a washer and dryer stolen.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Houghton Ranch Road and Red Lane reported a residential burglary with the theft of a generator, chainsaw and other tools.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a vehicle doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1 a.m. — A woman was arrested at Ridge Road and Zion Street on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

2:09 am. — A man from Sugarloaf Mountain reported a man was “stirring up stuff” and doing “burnouts.” He was beeping and making a scene. He said he had no description of the suspect because he was “blinded by the light,” and then he blinded the suspect with his light. He called back to say he emptied his butane cans because they were dangerous. He called again at 5:53 a.m. to report finding a carbon dioxide container that he thought had a liquid inside that could melt someone’s face off, a chemical used in meth labs. He wanted “hazmat asap.”

8:06 a.m. — A caller reported a rental fraud on Craigslist involving a house on Perseverance Mine Court. The caller had sent money and signed a lease. A second caller reported the same fraud at 1:08 p.m. and said he sent money.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from Sugarloaf Mountain reported a woman smoking meth, who had been starting fires and who had bags of dope and is “zombied out.” He said he took the pipe from her and was going to put this on YouTube.

— Liz Kellar