Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report aggressive protesters blocking traffic, hitting vehicles

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

1:39 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Race Street reported a large group of people screaming and yelling.

2:18 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported loud music.

2:22 a.m. — Multiple callers downtown reported hearing a loud boom or a gunshot, followed by screeching tires. Nothing was located.

5:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported someone tried to open a door with a screwdriver.

11:03 a.m. — A caller reported 25 to 30 protesters blocking traffic and hitting vehicles in the 100 block of South Auburn Street. A second caller reported they were running down the street and getting in front of vehicles. A woman reported protesters yelled at her and pounded on her vehicle. Another woman said someone took her photo and threatened to harass her business when she asked if they had a permit to block the road.

11:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man tried to attack another man, who had a sign. They could not be located.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man scaring people by throwing ninja stars in front of children. No crime was found to have occurred.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman had been brandishing a pocket knife at kids, saying she was going to kill them.

Monday

6:32 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported a burglary to a vehicle with tools taken.

7:02 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Crown Point Circle reported vandalism to a vehicle. Someone poked a hole in the gas tank and it was leaking.

10 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man panhandling by the drive-thru, refusing to leave. He was advised against trespassing. At 10:35 a.m., a caller reported he was back and panhandling again. A warning was issued. At 11:24 a.m., a caller reported the man now was kicking walls and then was lying on the sidewalk. He was cited for having an open container, and the HOME team found him a motel room and was transporting him.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a prowler had tried to open a door to a shed and was looking in windows.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported an unresponsive man lying on the ground. He was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public and taken to the hospital.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a purse and other items.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

6:10 a.m. — A caller from Sunrise Lane and Highway 174 reported a tree blocking the roadway.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Tiger Tail and Wolf Creek roads reported a woman was attacked by two German shepherds and possibly had a broken hand.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported a man broke into a vacant residence, stayed there and then stole property.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Kingswood Court reported several burglaries to a barn.

1:15 p.m. — A man from Penn Valley Drive reported an assault.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from Skippers Cove reported the theft of two paddle boards off a boat.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported two telephone poles in the roadway.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Adams streets reported the theft of a bicycle seat.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of a 1950 Schwinn bicycle.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Commercial streets reported a person stole and destroyed a phone.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a drunken woman was trying to take off with “their mutual purse.” She was arrested on unknown charges.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Adam and Nile streets reported a man was driving very fast in reverse, on the wrong side of the street. He was issued a warning.

— Liz Kellar