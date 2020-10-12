Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers complaining about rally

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism by an inmate.

3:12 p.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road reported ongoing issues with their neighbor taking and dumping animals down the road, including her cat, forcing her to pick it up from the shelter.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road and Kodiak Lane reported possible mail theft.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Norvin Way reported a man lying in front of an SUV that was disabled in the road. They said everything was OK but it seemed weird. Cal Fire responded and said it might have been a hit-and-run, possibly domestic violence, with the victim unable to move. A report was taken.

Saturday

9:48 a.m. ­ — A caller on Indian Springs and McCourtney roads reported someone driving a truck threw coffee at him while he was riding his bike.

10:10 a.m. ­— A caller on Singing Hills Court and Sunset Ridge Drive reported someone has been harassing him for his political preference. The caller said the suspect has sent letters and drives by screaming at him, with the behavior escalating.

1:41 p.m. — A caller on Lava Cap Mine and Banner Lava Cap roads reported an attempted scam after allowing someone remote access to his computer.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Chukar Drive reported an email scam.

3:24 p.m. ­— A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and brandishing a weapon after a caller on Wolf Mountain Road and Orbit Drive reported someone waving a knife around while in his car.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported drugs had been brought in. A person was booked on an additional charge of bringing drugs into a jail.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported an assault with a man in a truck hitting two vehicles in the parking lot.

Sunday

3:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a man tried to get in the passenger’s side door of a woman’s vehicle while she was stopped at the light, and then left on foot. He could not be located.

7:13 a.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road and Timberline Court reported open mailboxes and mail all over the ground.

7:22 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road and Barlow Court reported someone stole his marijuana plants again.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive and Dog Bar Road reported finding mail opened and scattered in a yard.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from Alpine Lane reported a man who had a restraining order just broke a window.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:41 a.m. — Police arrested two people on drug-related warrants after a caller near Pioneer Park reported hearing an argument by the creek when the two people involved started chasing the caller.

12:32 p.m. — A man on South Pine and Spring streets was stopped and arrested on suspicion on public intoxication.

7:45 p.m. — A caller on Bridge and South Pine streets reported theft by a woman wearing a witch’s hat. A report was taken.

11:29 p.m. — A driver on Highway 49 and Brunswick Road was booked under suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

Saturday

10:53 p.m. — A caller on Sacramento and Prospect streets reported picking up a hitchhiker who refused to leave his vehicle and offered him “drug money.” The woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday

11:27 a.m. — Multiple callers from Commercial and Main streets reported a man screaming and punching the air and throwing a fit.

4:40 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road reported Trump supporters in the road.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Zion and Sacramento streets reported a woman spraying a vehicle with a hose.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from West Broad and Spring streets reported Trump rally vehicles speeding up and down the road.

— Liz Kellar and John Orona