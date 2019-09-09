Nevada County police blotter: Mountain lion reportedly chased, did not catch goat

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street reported a shirtless man touching people’s cars. The man then hid down an alley. He could not be located.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman ate and left without paying. She was contacted and said she did not have any money. No charges were requested but she was advised not to return.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from Stennett Street reported a drunken person breaking things in a residence. The situation was mediated.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman stole jewelry and an employee was chasing her. The suspect dropped her purse and all the items. She was cited at the hospital on unknown charges.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a physical fight involving five girls. One was injured but refused medical attention. They could not be located.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported a person “hanging off” a car. The car stopped and there was an altercation before a man fled on foot. An emergency protective order and a “be on the lookout” alert were issued.

9:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported finding a syringe and foil.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from a business at Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a man and a woman had been assaulted. The man reported an employee had ripped his shirt. They could not be located.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported the theft of fence panel posts worth about $200.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported hearing multiple gunshots. Nothing could be located.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported a dog attacked another dog.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Lone Pine Drive reported computer fraud.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Wanderer Road reported two girls just ran down the driveway, saying they smoked something that might have been laced with something else. They said they were given the substance by a man. Medical attention was requested and a report was taken.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported the theft of a bag of clothes, a binder and a charger out of her unlocked car.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from Mountaineer Trail reported a mountain lion chasing a goat, which was uninjured.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

2:12 a.m. — Two men were stopped on Spring Street. One was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The other man had an out-of-county warrant and was subsequently arrested on additional charges of possessing a controlled substance and bringing alcohol or drugs into jail.

— Liz Kellar