Nevada County Police Blotter: Mountain lion reported on deck

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Happy Dale Court reported a vehicle into a tree. No injuries were reported.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a soda. No charges were requested but the man was advised not to return.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person tried to steal a tray of food. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:45 a.m. — A caller reported a lifted truck was “rolling coal.”

1:01 p.m. — A caller form the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a boy was head-butted by a girl. A report was taken.

2:24 p.m. — A caller reported items were stolen from a vehicle.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman with injuries had fled from a man and locked herself in a bathroom. One of the witnesses brandished a knife at the suspect. The victim had bite marks on her breast. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse on this case and on a domestic violence incident from four days prior.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported a woman on all fours either vomiting or eating the ground. She was gone when an officer arrived.

7:19 p.m. — A caller form the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a possible overdose in a vehicle.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a boy overdosed and was out of control.

Monday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported a group of 10 people blaring music and screaming. It was quiet when an officer arrived.

12:45 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man attacked her with a knife, but had not injured her. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

12:47 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. Nothing was located.

2 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a guard was assaulted by a man who threw something at him. The man was cited on unknown charges.

4:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman stole a bottle of water.

5:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a burglary with multiple items stolen from inside a fence.

6:57 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman stole a lighter.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:11 a.m. — A caller from the airport reported someone pointing a green laser at a plane as it came in for a landing. Nothing was located.

4:39 a.m. — A caller from a business on Rough and Ready Highway and Gilmore Way reported a possible burglary attempt. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:14 a.m. — A woman from Old Downieville Highway and Tillicum Way reported someone broke a window of a residence.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek and Potlicker roads reported a burglary suspect in a vehicle. A person was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Maybert Road reported the theft of utilities.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported having been attacked by a girl. No injuries were reported.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Round Tuit roads reported a man beating up a woman in a vehicle. The victim said he ran into a ditch on purpose and then beat her up. The man was subsequently found and arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, false imprisonment, vandalism, violating parole and an outstanding warrant.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported mail theft.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Crossing reported a woman was attacked by an unleashed dog, but it had a muzzle so she was not bitten.

4:31 p.m. — A man from Tammy Way reported his cell phone was stolen from his golf cart.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Rex Reservoir Road reported multiple high-powered rounds were being shot.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from Berryman Ranch reported the theft of an industrial mower from a barn.

7:34 p.m. — A woman from Crystal Springs and Bubbling Wells roads reported a drunken man threw a woman to the ground and was beating her, and then dragged the woman away. She said he also used his pit bull as a weapon against her. A report was taken.

8:01 p.m. — A man from Ridge Road and Alta Street reported pushing a man because he had been living on the property for a month and the caller was not putting up with his shenanigans.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a mountain lion came up on a deck with multiple children outside.

9:47 p.m. — A woman from Long Court reported the theft of a cell phone.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Derbec roads reported the burglary of multiple items at a camp with tents found open.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

12:22 a.m. — A caller from Commercial and Church streets reported two men in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar