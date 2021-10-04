Nevada County police blotter: Motorcyclists run driver off road and assault him after road rage incident escalates

Friday

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive near Horton Street reported that she had seen someone who matched the description of an individual wanted by the police.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Kahele Court reported a homeless encampment on a vacant parcel of land in the area that they said appeared to represent a possible fire hazard, with an abundance of gas and oil tanks littered all over the property.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from Sugar Loaf Road reported a woman who was under the influence of alcohol throwing rocks at the caller and their small child. The caller also claimed that the woman had kicked him and thrown a cooler at his head.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Fern Court near the intersection of Elderberry Lane reported that her 14-year-old daughter was missing after running away for unspecified reasons. Deputies were reportedly on the lookout for the teen and a report was filed over the incident.





Saturday

12:15 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Gai and McCourtney Roads reported an individual who was purportedly screaming and yelling while dangerously racing his jeep in the neighborhood.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Alta Street reported a woman walking around the neighborhood who appeared disoriented, reportedly knocking on strangers’ doors and looking into people’s mailboxes.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Penn Valley Drive reported a woman who was getting into her car trying to drive while intoxicated. Deputies responded to assist with the situation.

3:21 p.m. — A caller near Ridge Road off of Highway 49 reported a group of motorcyclists who apparently had run a semi truck driver off the road and were assaulting the driver. The altercation appeared to be part of a road rage incident, the caller said.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported that their dog had been attacked by the neighbor’s dog and required medical attention. A police report was taken of the incident.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive near Dog Bar Road reported that his girlfriend had physically assaulted him. The man reportedly suffered a broken nose and bruised eye as a result of the incident, and a police report was taken.

— Stephen Wyer