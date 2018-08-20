Nevada County Police Blotter: Motorcycling rider not using handle bars, standing up and dancing

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a neighbor harassing the caller and his wife every time they are outside. The subject was a legless older man who threatened to "go put on his legs and beat up" the caller. The caller said his neighbor had made allegations that the caller had been bugging his phones, poisoning his food and has been harassing him verbally for the past year.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a transient man sitting in the fetal position in the sun for several hours.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported wanting to turn in a list of items stolen earlier in the day.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported someone smoking marijuana all day. The caller said she had to leave her apartment because it smelled so bad.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a truck parked in front of a business playing loud music. The same vehicle had been parked there the previous evening.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a woman just stole an alternator for a vehicle.

8:47 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported a driver all over the road driving over the speed limit. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

9:29 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hansen Way and Colfax Avenue reported his fiancé had been walking on the side of the road for a few hours. The caller was worried he'd get into trouble because he had been drinking.

Sunday

8:31 a.m. — A caller asked if the line was being recorded. Then said something was going on with a child underneath her. When asked for a location, the caller said she just wanted to let law enforcement know. When asked again she said the call was accidental. Then she advised it was a prank. Then she said a child had gotten hold of the phone. Then she disconnected. There was no answer on callback and no voicemail had been set up.

4:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Plaza Drive and Sutton Way reported a suspicious motor home. The caller said the motor home was there every day and other vehicles show up and then leave. The caller suspected drug activity.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a woman buys her kids alcohol and lets her child that is on probation use drugs.

8:21 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Olympia Drive and Nevada City Highway reported a woman standing in the middle of the street holding an open container, not moving as vehicles passed her.

9:57 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three other probation violations.

Monday

1:47 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman causing a disturbance inside a store earlier was outside soliciting for sex.

4:12 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported two men talking and the caller heard one say something about a gun and "I threw him in the trunk."

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:57 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported someone selling a vehicle to a woman for $9,000 but when the woman gave her $5,000 and took the vehicle for a test drive, she never returned.

7:04 a.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported black and white helicopters circling the caller's house. The caller feared for her safety.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported his wife was jogging and was bitten on the rear end by a large dog.

10:10 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a confused and distraught woman on the side of the road.

10:39 a.m. — A caller left the line open. Singing was heard in the background.

12:57 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a reckless motorcycle driver. The caller said the driver wasn't holding the handle bars, was standing up and dancing.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported two stolen guitars.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a man trying to chop wood with a stick.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported being punched in the face the previous night.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone tried to break into her car by attempting to break the hinges to the rear window. The caller said a woman confronted her as she tried to leave a store and told her she needed to go back into the store and grab her card she had dropped. She said the hinges were damaged but she was able to fix them.

— Ross Maak