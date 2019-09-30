Nevada County police blotter: Motorcycle stunts reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:55 a.m. — A woman reported she had been assaulted and harassed by a drunken man. She did not want to press charges.

1:49 p.m. — A caller reported an attempted mail fraud.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported three men in a car smoking marijuana. One of the men reportedly was showing the others a gun.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a woman stole flowers. She could not be located.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen phone.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a man driving down the highway while standing on his motorcycle.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported two boys and a girl in a fight, possibly physical. Someone was taken to the hospital. One juvenile was arrested on suspicion of providing a false name, resisting arrest, being drunk in public and battery on a peace officer. A boy was cited on suspicion of resisting arrest and being drunk in public and released to a grandparent.

Saturday

1:21 a.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman threw a rock at her head. A report was taken.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man and woman fled after trying to steal a cart full of items.

4:44 p.m. — A caller reported having gotten into a fight at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way the night before. A report was taken.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Henderson Street and Colfax Avenue reported a man dealing heroin.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported three girls had been chased by four men in a Jeep. Two of the girls ran to a school on foot but the third was missing. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued for the missing girl.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a pile of bloody guts on the sidewalk. An animal carcass was taken to Animal Control.

Sunday

11:23 a.m. — A caller from Butler Street and Scadden Drive reported the theft of a license plate.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle had been keyed.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from East Main and Richardson streets reported a motorcyclist doing wheelies. The motorcyclist could not be located.

2:13 p.m. — A man from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman threw his backpack out of a vehicle and took $15.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

11 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported a burglary to a shop and a stolen vehicle.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Tree Top Circle reported a dog attack.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco and Flume streets reported the theft of items from a vehicle.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Omega Road reported a possible fire starting on the side of the road.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Retrac Way reported a line across the roadway.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Slow Poke Road reported a juvenile was throwing rocks at another juvenile. A report was taken.

6:04 p.m. — A woman from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a woman hit her in the leg.

7:18 p.m. — A man from Polaris Drive reported a woman just slashed his tires.

8:33 p.m. — Multiple callers from Hidden Valley and Auburn roads reported hearing gunshots from a large-caliber weapon. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue requested pickup of used needles.

