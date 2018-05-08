Nevada County Police Blotter: Morning Joe snarls traffic

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Neal Street reported a shattered driver's side back window.

8:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported several cars in the street waiting to get into drive through and blocking traffic.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman with stitches on her forehead just stole a purse and two pairs of shoes. Customers thought the suspect was on drugs.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported his truck was stolen. The caller said he left his keys in the truck and the theft was within the last hour.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man doing nitros oxide before leaving a parking lot.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a driver drinking a beer while waiting for his car to be done. The person was found waiting for his vehicle to be cleaned and detailed and during his wait he consumed several beers and was twice the legal limit. He was advised to call for a ride.

4:22 p.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported theft of her purse and cell phone out of her unlocked vehicle.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a traffic crash in a parking lot. The caller said the woman driving was drunk. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

8:42 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a man drumming under the overpass too loudly.

8:55 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Adams Lane and South Auburn Street reported a noise complaint of a car revving the engine and waking up the caller's children. It was quiet when officers arrived.

9:28 p.m. — A person near the corner of Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a drummer loudly playing. The drummer was packing up when officers arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

5:02 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an employee was fondled/annoyed by a customer the previous night.

7:06 a.m. — A caller from Willow Ridge Lane reported an energy company would be enforcing their land rights over an easement to maintain the trees near high voltage lines. They were saying the property owner was against the energy company and had threatened to interfere with their work.

8:37 a.m. — A caller from Timber Ridge Drive reported vandalism to a public road. The caller said someone painted lines on the road and created a traffic sign which was causing traffic issues.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Rolling Hills Court reported theft of a golf cart. The caller said she had her golf cart back but she wanted charges against the juvenile who stole it. The caller called back to cancel.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a dog in a truck with the windows closed. Officers found the dog appeared fine.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a break-in to his deceased brother's trailer.

3:49 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Squirrel Creek Road and Adam Avenue reported an ongoing issue with drivers not stopping at a stop sign.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Penn Road reported a neighbor dispute regarding a "no dust" sign that his neighbor threw at him. The suspect called in and said the original caller threatened to shoot him. Both parties declined charges.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from White Cloud Campground requested help with a camp they suspected was associated with marijuana grows.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a juvenile driving a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and left the area. The hydrant wasn't spewing water.

6:08 p.m. — A person on the 200 block of Sacramento Street was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

7:02 p.m. — A caller reported a man walking up Broad Street stumbling as if they had been drinking and asking strangers all kinds of questions. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

— Ross Maak