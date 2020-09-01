Nevada County police blotter: More graffiti, tagging reported in Grass Valley

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

5:49 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a garbage can on fire.

6:42 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported vandalism to tires.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that at about 12:30 a.m., a man had jumped her fence.

9:46 a.m. — A man reported having been pushed by his “former-ish” boss.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported finding new graffiti on the side of a building.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported finding torn open mail dumped in the driveway.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported seeing trespassers on security footage around 2:30 a.m.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported a building had been “tagged.”

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle had been tagged with “BLM.”

3:16 p.m. — A caller reported a woman was screaming and jumping om vehicles. She was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a person possibly selling drugs.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman with an ankle monitor stole items and left on foot.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported vandalism.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

11:39 a.m. — A caller from Rocker Road reported neglected horses.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Head Ranch Road reported three bear cubs on the deck eating peaches from a tree, with the mama bear nowhere in sight.

1:03 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Road reported a man assaulted her on her dirt bike and took off. A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road and Oak Lane reported theft from a mailbox.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from Hemlock Drive reported a large box of marijuana was delivered to the caller’s house. A report was taken.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Slow Poke Lane reported a juvenile was assaulting staff, breaking items and making threats. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:06 a.m. — A woman from Kidder Court reported her tire was slashed last night.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of medications.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported people in a vehicle dumped items, stole tires and broke outside lights.

