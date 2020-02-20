Nevada County police blotter: Mom drives away, strands road rage fighter
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
2:01 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a vehicle racing up and down the street and honking its horn.
6:37 a.m. — An online theft report was received from the 200 block of Sutton Way.
8:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of McCourtney Road reported smelling “something off” from an electrical closet and then finding a man inside. It was not clear what he was doing there, and he had left the scene.
8:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported someone left a purse behind several days ago, and when it was opened today to search for an ID, drugs were found instead.
9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a man who looked “gang related” was refusing to leave. The situation was mediated.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a Waste Management truck on fire.
12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported the theft of a firearm.
2:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a theft.
2:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a dumpster fire.
3:07 p.m. — A man reported a problem with his girlfriend, who he was trying to make his ex.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Horizon Circle reported a dog stuck in a storm drain.
4:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Carol Drive reported a vehicle had been vandalized.
4:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a theft.
6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman was caught stealing.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from a business reported a woman sprayed herself and her shopping cart with body spray and then left. No charges were requested.
7:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a man took a drink from the cooler and refused to pay for it. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
7:10 a.m. — Several callers from Magnolia Road reported hearing multiple shotgun shots. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.
8:40 a.m. — A caller from Kangaroo Court reported mail theft with a stolen check having been altered.
10:09 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Ranch Road reported a PG&E scam.
9:13 a.m. — A caller reported a 14-year-old boy left in the family car in the middle of the night, with some money and his passport. A missing persons report was taken.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from Houghton Ranch Road reported a PG&E scam with the person claiming they were going to install a smart meter on the property.
11:51 a.m. — A caller reported a woman was being treated at the hospital for double femur fractures sustained Feb. 12, caused by an assault by a man. A report was taken.
11:58 a.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported a PG&E scam.
12:52 p.m. — A caller from Deer Park Circle reported a mail theft.
1:54 p.m. — A caller from Woodbury Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a hitchhiker who appeared to be checking mailboxes. No one was located.
5:22 p.m. — A man from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Lake Vera Purdon roads reported a vehicle tailgated him and he then got into a physical fight with the driver. He said his mother was upset with how he handled the situation and drove off, leaving him stranded.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported a drunken man refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and being drunk in public.
10:35 p.m. — A caller from Adams Street reported a scam of $2,000.
11:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man in a vehicle stole a chainsaw out of his truck.
— Liz Kellar
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.