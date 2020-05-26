Nevada County police blotter: Miniature horse reported trying to rescue baby goat
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
4:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a suspicious vehicle, with people who got out and were defecating in the driveway. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as violating supervision and outstanding warrants. A woman was arrested on charges of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, bringing drugs or alcohol into jail, and impersonating another.
8:16 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported someone tampered with a freezer and set off the alarm.
Support Local Journalism
3:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person stole bags of items and walked out. The property was collected and returned to the store and no chargers were requested.
10:19 p.m. — A person from Dorsey Drive sought treatment at the hospital for an assault and head injury.
Saturday
11:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two girls shoplifted items.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to vending machines.
2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a bicyclist.
10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a drunken woman threw a statue at a window and broke it.
10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a physical fight.
Sunday
1:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a driver stumbling while walking to a vehicle. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Olympia Drive reported someone threw a rock through a vehicle’s windshield during the night.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man trying to kick the front door. He was sweaty and ran up to the caller and rubbed his body on the caller. At 7:14 p.m., he was reported as throwing a board at vehicles. He then stopped a car and sat on the windshield. At 7:26 p.m., a caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported he had broken windows and was being held against the wall by another man. A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.
9:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone jumped a fence and was trying to break into a business.
Monday
6:20 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported the theft of a blower from the back of a work truck.
11:17 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a man on Wolf Creek trail with a shopping cart who was throwing things. He then threatened an older couple and chased them. He could not be located.
11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a possible theft.
12:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2500 block of Ridge Road reported a burglary to a storage unit with the locks cut.
1:02 p.m. — A man from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a phone and wallet from a checkout stand. He walked out with his groceries and realized he had left his phone behind. When he went back, they were gone.
1:09 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a “unclothed” man jumped into the pond.
7:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported an elderly man had been hit in the face and had his ear cut by a group of people who left the scene. A report was taken.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
7:26 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported someone stole a golf cart and crashed it, possibly at a party involving juveniles.
10:02 a.m. — A man wanted to know what he could do to protect himself if someone purposely coughed on him.
10:36 a.m. — A caller from Thornicroft Way reported a dog attacked another leashed dog.
11:16 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported numerous vehicles parked and people camping on private property.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from McKittrick Ranch Road reported a baby goat was stuck in a fence and a miniature horse was trying to get it unstuck.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Grass Valley Avenue reported an attempted break-in with a window broken.
8:28 p.m. — A caller reported a loose horse on Highway 49 near Combie Road.
9:25 p.m. — A caller from Jeffrey Pine Drive reported hearing a loud gunshot. Neighbors were contacted and believed it was fireworks.
9:34 p.m. — A man from Pepperwood Drive reported someone shot out the window of his front door with a pellet gun.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
10:02 p.m. — A woman reported she might have been drugged at a downtown establishment. She was taken to the hospital and a report was taken.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User