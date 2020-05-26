Nevada County police blotter: Miniature horse reported trying to rescue baby goat

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

4:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a suspicious vehicle, with people who got out and were defecating in the driveway. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as violating supervision and outstanding warrants. A woman was arrested on charges of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, bringing drugs or alcohol into jail, and impersonating another.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported someone tampered with a freezer and set off the alarm.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person stole bags of items and walked out. The property was collected and returned to the store and no chargers were requested.

10:19 p.m. — A person from Dorsey Drive sought treatment at the hospital for an assault and head injury.

Saturday

11:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two girls shoplifted items.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to vending machines.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a bicyclist.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a drunken woman threw a statue at a window and broke it.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a physical fight.

Sunday

1:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a driver stumbling while walking to a vehicle. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Olympia Drive reported someone threw a rock through a vehicle’s windshield during the night.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man trying to kick the front door. He was sweaty and ran up to the caller and rubbed his body on the caller. At 7:14 p.m., he was reported as throwing a board at vehicles. He then stopped a car and sat on the windshield. At 7:26 p.m., a caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported he had broken windows and was being held against the wall by another man. A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone jumped a fence and was trying to break into a business.

Monday

6:20 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported the theft of a blower from the back of a work truck.

11:17 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a man on Wolf Creek trail with a shopping cart who was throwing things. He then threatened an older couple and chased them. He could not be located.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a possible theft.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2500 block of Ridge Road reported a burglary to a storage unit with the locks cut.

1:02 p.m. — A man from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a phone and wallet from a checkout stand. He walked out with his groceries and realized he had left his phone behind. When he went back, they were gone.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a “unclothed” man jumped into the pond.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported an elderly man had been hit in the face and had his ear cut by a group of people who left the scene. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported someone stole a golf cart and crashed it, possibly at a party involving juveniles.

10:02 a.m. — A man wanted to know what he could do to protect himself if someone purposely coughed on him.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Thornicroft Way reported a dog attacked another leashed dog.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported numerous vehicles parked and people camping on private property.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from McKittrick Ranch Road reported a baby goat was stuck in a fence and a miniature horse was trying to get it unstuck.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Grass Valley Avenue reported an attempted break-in with a window broken.

8:28 p.m. — A caller reported a loose horse on Highway 49 near Combie Road.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from Jeffrey Pine Drive reported hearing a loud gunshot. Neighbors were contacted and believed it was fireworks.

9:34 p.m. — A man from Pepperwood Drive reported someone shot out the window of his front door with a pellet gun.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

10:02 p.m. — A woman reported she might have been drugged at a downtown establishment. She was taken to the hospital and a report was taken.

— Liz Kellar