Nevada County police blotter: Men reportedly beating up park bench

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a suspicious woman in the lobby, who said she was meeting someone even though the room she said they were in was vacant. She was moving along. At 10:38 a.m., a caller reported the woman was back, running up and down the hallways and knocking on doors. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported three men beating up a park bench.

1:51 p.m. — A caller reported a physical fight.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two attempted shoplifters. The suspects left in a minivan.

3:38 p.m. — A man reported he was assaulted last week in the 100 block of West Main Street.

3:54 p.m. — A caller reported a possible fraud.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Morgan Ranch Drive reported a vehicle hit a power pole and was disabled and high-centered.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Woodcrest Way reported a transformer on fire.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive requested extra patrols due to fuel and property being stolen off vehicles.

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a drunk woman sleeping on the bar. The woman had locked herself in the men’s bathroom, and was lying in the urinal. She was taken to the hospital and arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

4:21 a.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Avenue reported possible prowlers, who could not be located.

7:16 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood and Lake Forest drives reported the back door of a vacant house was open.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a woman who was a “raging alcoholic” who kept abandoning a fully saddled horse in the street in the middle of the night.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street requested a check of a residence that might have been burglarized.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road and Fawn Hill Drive reported a burglary to a shed with forced entry. No property appeared to have been taken.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported a 15-year-old boy as a runaway. A “Be on the lookout” alert was issued.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road and Barker Lane reported someone broke a fence and stole wood, leaving behind a truck that got a flat tire.

5:34 p.m. — A caller reported a woman was lost on a trail and said she had parked by the Carr Lake trailhead. She had no food and was not dressed for the elements. She then said she was near a sign that stated one mile to Island and Milk lakes. Search and Rescue was notified.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Cassidy Court reported a vehicle had been in the driveway since that morning, and was surrounded by vodka bottles.

9 p.m. — A caller from Coleman Lane reported hearing 15 shots by two different guns, and a man and woman arguing. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Seven Hills School reported an attempted break-in to the bike shop by two men. They took a bike frame that was going to be dumped.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a theft from a package drop-off.

— Liz Kellar