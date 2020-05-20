Nevada County police blotter: Men prank-calling, crying like babies

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

12:49 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported an intentionally set fire.

6:54 a.m. — A man called and then said it was a prank. On call-back, a second man could be heard fake-crying and yelling, “Keep crying like a baby.” Then both men started crying like babies and talking about each other’s girlfriends.

7:21 a.m. — A caller from Mill and West Main streets reported a vehicle unable to maintain lanes, not stopping at stop signs and driving at varying speeds. It could not be located.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole beer and then got into a physical fight with the employee. The beer was recovered during the scuffle.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported an illegal marijuana grow.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a fire.

11:53 a.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a burglary with $4,000 stolen.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of West Main Street reported customers had left after their credit card wad declined, fraudulently claiming there were bedbugs and causing property damage.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported a scam letter.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifted $25 worth of items.

1:53 p.m. — A woman from Gates Place reported transients were throwing rocks at her vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

6:02 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road and Ocelot Drive reported a suspicious vehicle with a woman inside who started cursing at the caller when confronted. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Elementary School reported hearing windows breaking. No one was located and it was unclear if there was new damage.

11:19 a.m. — A man reported being stuck in the mud off Greenhorn and You Bet roads and was advised to call a tow truck.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Combie roads reported someone broke main lines to a building and spilled oil over electrical equipment. Extra patrols were requested.

12:10 p.m. — A woman from Jitney Lane reported a neighbor threw dog feces on her porch.

12:59 p.m. — Assistance was requested on Hidden Valley and Auburn roads for a transient’s burn pile that got out of control.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Empire Mine State Park reported a person in black either throwing rocks or shooting a BB gun.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Ponderosa Reservoir reported the theft of a five-ton chain hoist that lifts the gates to the reservoir.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported juveniles climbing a fence to a vacant residence. No one was located.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from Jerome Road reported a man was drunk and on meth, and then ran away. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:20 a.m. — A caller from Coyote and Alexander streets reported a woman screaming for help and banging on doors. A report was taken.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and Deal Alley reported a tree blocking the road with branches caught in the power line.

