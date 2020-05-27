Nevada County police blotter: ‘Mean-mugging’ man reported ‘walking like a chicken’
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
1:25 a.m. — An online report was made for vandalism that occurred on May 24 on Nevada City Highway.
1:25 a.m. — An online vandalism report was made in the 500 block of West Main Street.
1:26 a.m. — An online theft report was made in the 100 block of Springhill Drive.
7:24 a.m. — A man from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported he had been sleeping and a man who possibly was on drugs stole his backpack with his stimulus money, medication and ID sometime last night.
10:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole items.
11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a dog locked in a hot car. It was gone when an officer arrived.
11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a vehicle.
12:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a stolen motorcycle.
1:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported a vending machine had been broken into. Money was missing.
2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a physical fight. The suspects were moving along.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported a man “mean-mugging” people as they drove by. He was possibly drunk or under the influence and “walking like a chicken.” He could not be located.
6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a 5-year-old was beaten up by another juvenile and had a head injury.
9:32 p.m. — A man reported a woman bit his finger and was throwing things.
11:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported hearing squealing tires, breaking glass, and yelling. A man said he had been attacked by his parents, and they broke his vehicle windows.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
1:51 a.m. — A man reported he had been assaulted and was naked, then stopped responding when asked his location. The phone came back to the area of Mystery Lane.
8:52 a.m. — A caller from Waxwing Court reported a fraudulent email asking for gift cards.
1:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Street reported a woman had been kicked out and now was talking to herself and dancing around outside with sweatpants on her head.
1:49 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and McCourtney roads reported a woman with no pants on, walking in and out of the road and screaming. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
5:04 p.m. — A caller from Weeping Willow Way reported a work crew was on a job site cutting logs when a man tried to move the logs into the road. He was told to leave and made threats, then came back with a bow and arrow and was hiding in the trees. The work crew left the site.
5:21 p.m. — A caller from Hudson Trail reported a vehicle was locked behind a gate and the gas was siphoned.
7:22 p.m. — A man from Wolf Road reported he had been assaulted with a rock, and was at the emergency room.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
9:50 a.m. — A man from Zion Street reported he had been elbowed by a person who was angry at the caller for not social distancing. He did not need medical attention.
— Liz Kellar
