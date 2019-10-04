Nevada County police blotter: Masked man reported possibly casing business

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a scam.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported someone living in the junior ball field dugout, and requested extra patrols.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bridger Court reported having been scammed.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a drunken man just staggered out of a bar and drove away. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

6 a.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane and Greenhorn Road reported finding a pile of mail. Another caller reported theft to mailboxes with mail thrown all over. A package was located and returned to its owner, and the mail was taken to the post office.

6:55 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Forest Park Lane reported a deer stuck in a hammock.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Canyon View Drive reported a physical fight with a very drunken man hitting a child. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and willful child endangerment.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Old Washington Road reported a check fraud.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a computer scam.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Lane reported a fawn caught in a fence.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported hearing rapid-fire gunshots.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from Lodestar Drive reported a man drove up a driveway and asked to hunt deer with a bow on private property.

2:19 p.m. — A woman from New Rome Road reported she was assaulted by two other women, who scratched her chest. She did not want medical attention. A report was taken.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from Blue Ridge Road reported two generators had been taken from a residence.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported possible credit card fraud.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from Brooks and Lower Colfax roads reported a vehicle had been all over the neighborhood all day and now was unoccupied in the middle of the road, parked at a stop sign.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from Taylor Crossing and Dog Bar roads reported two dead fawns stacked on top of each other on the side of the road. They had been shot in the mouth and their eyes were missing.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a suspicious man pulled into the pumps but did not pump anything, then drove to the back of the business. He was wearing a black mask and a hoodie and might have been casing the business. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported people on the roof of a business.

7:55 a.m. — Several callers from Sacramento and Adams streets reported a man lying on the ground.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Wyoming Road reported a tree down partially blocking the road.

— Liz Kellar