Nevada County Police Blotter: Man yells profanities at the world

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No logs available.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

6:01 a.m. — A caller reported a man has been living in his car for weeks at Bitney Springs and Barr Ranch Road. The caller said the man walks around with a headlamp on at night and although he is causing no issues the caller wanted to know what he was doing at night.

12:46 p.m. — A caller reported a helicopter flying low near Old Washington Road and Nevada Street.

2:38 p.m. — A caller on Weber Street between Owl Road and Hile Street reported finding a 50-lbs turtle or tortoise in their backyard.

2:41 p.m. — A report was taken after a 911 caller reported her landlord and the landlord’s son trespassed onto their property on Scott’s Flat Road and assaulted her juvenile son.

Saturday

2:49 a.m. — A security guard reported hearing two gunshots, possibly coming from a dark minivan that was seen driving in loops around the area of Huckleberry Drive and Chestnut Court.

10:06 a.m. — A caller reported finding an injured vulture on Combie Road between Forest Lake Place and Rodeo Flat Road.

11:18 a.m. — A caller on Logue Lane reported being the victim of attempted identity theft.

2:29 p.m. — A man on Pekolee Drive reported his neighbor tried to run him off the road as he was walking between Bivens Place and Marantha Place.

6:56 p.m. — A caller reported their cell phone was stolen at the Nevada County Fairgrounds and tracked the phone to Penn Valley.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:11 a.m. — A caller reported a man was spitting and yelling profanities at the world on Commercial Street between Main and North Pine Street.

Saturday

3:51 a.m. — A man was arrested on Main Street and Washington Street after reports of an argument and possible fight in the jury parking lot.

12:43 p.m. — A business owner on Zion Street between Doane Road and Argall Way reported that a U-haul truck dumped “a bunch of nasty stuff” behind their store.

— John Orona