Nevada County police blotter: Man yelling death threats at runaway dog

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

2:30 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men were outside stealing bottled water. No charges were requested. They were issued trespassing warnings.

7:18 a.m. — A caller from the library made an online report of a theft.

7:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street made an online theft report.

7:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive made an online vandalism report.

7:26 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street made an online vandalism report.

7:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Saint Johns Drive made an online theft report.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man stole “plates of breakfast” and left. He could not be located.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported someone stole a beer and left on foot.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man causing a disturbance and throwing bottles at a bus.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy Street reported seeing a man dealing drugs at the bus stop. He was gone when an officer arrived.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Eureka streets reported finding a large bag of needles and controlled substances.

2:22 p.m. — A woman reported her ex was posting inappropriate photos of her on social media. A report was taken.

3:36 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.

4:09 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man kicked her car, damaging it.

5:02 p.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported her friends put something in her ear and said they needed help, and they were “blind from doing meth.”

9:59 p.m. — A drunken man on Stacey Lane reported he had locked himself out of his house and wanted officers to let him in. He became abusive after being advised to call a locksmith.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported a residential burglary.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Flume Street reported transient camps on public land and requested extra patrols.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported the theft of a gate.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported hearing a man screaming death threats at someone. He was yelling for his dog, which had run away.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported finding a package being sent to Canada that possibly contained marijuana.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pine Needle Lane reported a vehicle parked on the shoulder had been vandalized.

— Liz Kellar