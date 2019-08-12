Nevada County Police Blotter: Man yelling all night makes neighbor tired

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Clydesdale Court reported an employee received a fraudulent email claiming to be the business and asking for bank account information.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a shoplifter took multiple clothing items before leaving in a car.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported finding drugs in the parking lot.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported finding drugs.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported an employee tried to use a stun gun on someone. A report was taken.

Saturday

2:36 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man was being choked by another man. A woman was arrested on a local warrant.

7:32 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported ongoing vandalism.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported four people in a car doing drugs. No one was there when an officer arrived.

11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man was giving himself a sponge bath and was being aggressive. He left before an officer arrived.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a man lighting matches and throwing them. He could not be located.

Sunday

1:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man beating on a car with a female driver. He left in a truck and she was chasing him. They could not be located.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported someone threw a rock through a car window.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported underage drinking with multiple boys and cases of beer.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported four people passing around beers and something they were smoking.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported a supply closet had been broken into.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported a man ripped out an air conditioner and broke a window before leaving in a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:43 a.m. — A caller from Alioto Drive reported hearing glass breaking and a woman yelling, followed by two gunshots. A report was taken.

7:30 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported being tired because a neighbor was yelling overnight. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Old Tunnel roads reported an attempted burglary with damage to a door screen, window and door frame.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive and Woodchuck Court reported several people jumped the fence into the community and were claiming to be from a solar company.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported a burglary.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported the theft of a motorcycle jacket.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported detaining a juvenile for theft from the carnival area.

— Liz Kellar