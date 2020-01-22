Nevada County police blotter: Man with lollipop reported to have stolen a pink Razor scooter

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

2:49 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man with a lollipop in his mouth had stolen a pink Razor scooter.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported the theft of vehicle keys and a package wrapped in Hello Kitty paper.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole items and left in a vehicle.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man drinking alcohol inside the business. He was gone when an officer arrived.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a theft.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported thefts from unlocked vehicles, and requested extra patrols through the parking lot.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported vehicle tires had been slashed.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported the theft of winter gear from the back of a truck.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of Ridge Road reported a physical fight involving the driver of a truck and a pedestrian. The parties were separated, with one sustaining a leg injury and the other a head injury. A report was taken.

4:16 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported her tires had been slashed.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a wallet.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Rockwood Drive reported a fraud.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from Chapel and Mill streets reported a driver hit a wall and then a light pole before driving away. The truck also had a blown tire. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and hit and run.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

7:12 a.m. — A caller from Crestview Drive reported the windows to a work truck had been broken, as well as the lock to another vehicle.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Applejack Drive reported identity theft.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a possible burglary.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from Melanie Court reported mail theft.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road requested a welfare check on horses. A warning was issued to the owner.

8:54 p.m. — A man from Buckeye Court reported he was playing drums and his neighbor banged on his window to make him stop. He felt this was harassment, said he was not going to stop and hung up.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a stolen wallet.

12 p.m. — A woman from Jordan Street reported a man was opening and closing her mailbox, and yelling at her for money or food. He could not be located.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported a check fraud.

— Liz Kellar