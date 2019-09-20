Nevada County police blotter: Man with cane, skateboarder in fight

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man throwing knives at a tree. He could not be located.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man with a rifle in his hand. He could not be located.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported possible check fraud.

2:16 p.m. — A very hostile caller from Memorial Park reported a skateboarder on a statue. At 2:19 p.m., a caller reported a physical fight involving an older man with a cane and a skateboarder. A report was taken.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a man in a “weird” white van came into the parking lot and was watching the children who were waiting for the bus. A report was taken.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported people using a dumpster to defecate. Extra patrols were requested.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported the theft of a car trailer.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man just defecated in the bushes and left on foot. He could not be located.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Litton and Sierra College drives reported two men trying to get into a vehicle with a “slim jim” and hiding their flashlight.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man on a wheelchair scratching the side of a vehicle.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a woman in a room that was supposed to be vacant. She left before an officer arrived.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman yelling at staff and vandalizing an employee’s car. The victim was unsure if there was any damage to the vehicle.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported someone driving a car stopped and stole a tile cutter.

Friday

5:15 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman walking around a backyard and then walking down a driveway with an armful of property, She came back into the backyard and was taking items from around a fire pit. The woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating parole.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:39 a.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported an ongoing issue with loud yelling and banging in the woods. Nothing was located.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road and Cameo Drive reported vandalism to three vehicles with gas siphoned and holes drilled in the tanks.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Auburn Road reported mail all over the road.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported an argument over rocks.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra and Lawrence ways reported finding mail.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Prospector Road reported vandalism to a motorcycle.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Four Seasons Trail reported the theft of mail, and requested extra patrols.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported the theft of mining gear from a back porch.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported identity theft.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from Otting Court reported mail fraud.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported the theft of an employee’s purse.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way requested the pickup of a used needle from in front of mailboxes.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Bubbling Wells and Brunswick roads reported a burglary with two men found in the garage who fled when confronted. They had broken into the house through the garage and possibly stolen a computer. A report was taken.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from Jennifer Drive and Brian Lane reported a man was trying to open a sliding glass door, and claimed he had been involved in a fight. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating parole.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:58 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Spring streets reported the theft of a back license plate.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from High and Nevada streets reported a burglary to a vehicle with the theft of medication and cash.

— Liz Kellar