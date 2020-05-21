Nevada County police blotter: Man with cage reportedly trying to steal cats

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from Race Street and Lucas Lane reported two men and two women who appear to be drunk, standing at the intersection, blasting music. One man then began taking his pants off while the other was taking his shirt off. They could not be located.

7:35 a.m. — A caller from Minnie Park reported a man and woman in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.

Support Local Journalism Donate



9:31 a.m. — A caller reported screaming and banging. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, resisting arrest and violating probation.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from the library reported someone damaged a lock on an electrical amp and broke a water line.

10:26 a.m. — A woman from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man “embezzled” a vehicle. It was recovered.

10:49 a.m. — A caller hiking in the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported hearing gunshots. When advised officers were shooting at the gun range, the caller still thought it was scary and there should be a sign or notice.

1:46 p.m. — A woman from High and West Main streets reported a man trying to steal cats. He was in her backyard trying to catch her cat and said he was lost. He then left, pulling a wagon with a cat cage inside.

2:38 p.m. — A man at a business in the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported finding a bag of money in a shopping cart. The owner was located.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported an ongoing issue with finding drug paraphernalia in the area, and requested extra patrols.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a shoplifting and said this was an ongoing issue. A person was issued a warning.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of East Main Street reported a woman stole items.

10:26 p.m. — A man at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a woman took his pool sticks and skateboard and was hitting him. He said he did not need medical attention. The woman called and said he wouldn’t give her a ride, and wanted the police to give her a ride. She sounded very drunk.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and an outstanding warrant.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Omega Way reported a suspicious phone call that was a probable scam with someone asking for money.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Berggren Lane reported fraud on a credit card.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported trespassing and requested extra patrols.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Alta Street reported a lifted truck “constantly rolling coal” and revving the engine.

4 p.m. — A woman from Bear Ridge Road reported receiving a scam text asking her to buy gift cards for her boss.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Echo Glen Road reported a burglary to a residence.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported a woman drove by and threw glass at the house.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a hide-a-key had been taken and someone was going in and out of a vacant house.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man pulled a knife and said, “If you don’t stop looking at me we are going to have a problem” before leaving the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported a woman exposing her breasts in front of the courthouse.

— Liz Kellar