Nevada County police blotter: Man who jumped driveway gate claimed he was looking for puppy

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

3:50 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a neighbor was acting strange, blasting his TV and banging on the walls. He agreed to keep it down. At 4:07 a.m., the caller reported that as soon as the police left, the man turned the volume back up and was banging on the walls again. The man was not home and entry was made into the apartment through an open rear door. The TV was turned off. The man was located at a nearby business and given a final notice regarding disturbing the peace.

6:05 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a vehicle that had the keys inside.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a man acting strange, cutting bushes with a knife and then taking a bath in the creek. He could not be located.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported juveniles attacked a boy. No charges were requested.

4 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man acting strange, spitting on people, who then “charged” a woman with a baby. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and Lamarque Court reported someone had assaulted him and was chasing him. He then said someone was in a knife fight and hung up. A report was taken.

10:39 p.m. — A man from Comstock Court reported someone broke into his house and stole his wallet, and stole his truck as well.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Daisy Blue Mine Road reported receiving a fraudulent check.

11:34 a.m. — A man on Bowman Lake Road reported his backpack was stolen somewhere in the woods.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Waxwing Court reported a lost or stolen firearm.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Sunset and Norlene ways reported a man threatening another man in a car that went off the road. The passenger was getting punched and got out and then it was becoming physical again. The vehicle then left at high speed. No medical attention was needed and no charges were desired.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Alta Vista Drive reported a man jumped a driveway gate and said he was looking for his puppy.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale and Banner Quaker Hill roads reported a man had been walking on the deck but took off when a dog started barking. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Adams streets reported a man yelling racial slurs.

— Liz Kellar