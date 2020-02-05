Nevada County police blotter: Man wearing InfoWars shirt, carrying American flag, causing disturbance

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a dumpster fire.

1:34 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported she fell asleep and hit a parked car. She said she did not need medical attention. A report was taken.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported seeing a man hit a woman and throw her out of a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way requested the pick up of a full sharps container and a plastic bag of needles found near a dumpster.

10:16 a.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man keeps stealing items and refusing to leave. He was advised against trespassing.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Ridge and Hughes roads reported a man lying on the Litton Trail, unresponsive, with a can of whipped cream next to him. He was moving on and did not need medical attention.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from a business n the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a juvenile shoplifting. The juvenile who was cited and released to “owners.”

4:17 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man causing heated arguments, walking in the bike lane with an “InfoWars” sign and an American flag. He was told to walk on the sidewalk.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man who was on meth and in a rage kicked in a door and then left. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road and Linton Lane reported a burglary to a Lions Club trailer.

9 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Curry drives reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

11:10 a.m. — A caller reported a man was committing fraud by claiming his children were involved in the Lobo Fire and getting assistance from FEMA and PG&E.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a stolen bank card was being used.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Rusty Lane reported the theft of a 10-foot trailer with a lumber rack.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Tall Tree Road reported a dispute with a vehicle used as a weapon. A woman was arrested on a warrant.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported people in the parking lot doing drugs and a woman in the store who seemed under the influence. She then was reported at a coffeehouse grabbing things off the counter.

5:46 p.m. — A man reported the theft of a cell phone at Rice’s Crossing.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Hobart Mills reported seven or eight people shooting fireworks and rockets.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Potlicker Road reported a fraud.

— Liz Kellar