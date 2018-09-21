Nevada County Police Blotter: Man wants to know ‘Why? Why?’

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:43 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a woman in the road who ran up to a vehicle and pulled her pants down and flashed the caller. She was then pantless and shirtless in the road.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported transients shooting up on the side of an office the previous night.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone outside screaming profanities at people.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported he was hammered drunk and needed to be picked up by police. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Recommended Stories For You

5:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported someone passed out face down on a lawn and hadn't moved in several hours. Officers found the person was fine and moved along.

6:17 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Gold Hill Drive reported a man staggering around with a bloody face. Another caller reported someone staggering and just fell i the road. The person couldn't stay on his feet. Officers found a person who appeared drunk. He was transported to his residence where he was left in the care of his parents. The person advised the blood on his face was actually blackberries.

Friday

2:17 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Pampas Drive reported someone running through the street screaming, loud enough to wake the caller out of sleep.

2:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Hughes Road reported a man near the intersection screaming "Why? Why?" at the top of his lungs.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

1:55 a.m. — A caller from Marys Drive requested an area check because he saw "lights going back and forth" on the edge of his surveillance camera.

6:06 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle trying to run other drivers off the road at speeds of 100 mph-plus.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Stagecoach Way reported several old ladies on his property. The caller told them to leave several times.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Biladeau Lane reported burglary to a vacation home. An air compressor was taken and someone defecated on the bathroom floor and glued drawers shut.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a dog being tethered in a goat pen.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported someone called her saying they'd received a call from her phone about selling pills.

10:54 p.m. — A caller near the corner of New Rome Road and Lake Vera Purdon Road reported hearing screaming down near the lake for the previous 30 minutes.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street requested contact from animal control regarding a small animal trapped in her house. She was told it was a wildlife issue and there was nothing the police or animal control could do. She was given info on someone who could handle the issue.

7:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada Street and Nursery Street reported a phychedelic colored bus parked nearby. The caller believed there were people camping in them and had seen them all over town.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man with a bloody eye asking for an ambulance. An arrest was made on charges of battery and possession of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak