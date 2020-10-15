Nevada County police blotter: Man wants to know if he can arrest children with aid of Taser
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
2:58 a.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man at the bus stop said he was looking for a woman, possibly for prostitution. He then left on foot.
4:34 p.m. — A man at an undisclosed address said a 5 year old was “jumped” by a 12 year old and a 7 year old, and he wanted to know if he could draw a Taser to place them under citizen’s arrest.
4:43 p.m. — A caller from the emergency room reported an assault victim from Saturday. The victim had been punched in the jaw at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way.
5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a man jumped a fence and looked like he was running from someone. A second caller reported he just tried to steal a bike.
6:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man fighting his shoe.
6:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported finding a coat with drugs in it.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
7:49 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road near Maggie Lane reported a flock of sheep that broke through a fence.
9:38 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Ball Road reported a neighbor cut a deer’s head off and threw it on her property, and said it might be a hate crime. The carcass was located and appeared to have wounds from an animal. No crime was found to have occurred.
10:10 a.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported threats being received via recordings and drones, possibly in retaliation for code compliance complaints.
2:52 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported mail theft.
7:04 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a woman hit a boy and threw his phone, and also shoved a man.
11:23 p.m. — A woman from Scotts Flat Road reported a bear near her tent, going through her cooler.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported protesters on private property, protesting the removal of trees.
1:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported a third-floor window was broken, possibly by a rock.
2:41 p.m. — A man from Commercial Street reported three of his car’s tires had been slashed.
