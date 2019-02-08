Nevada County Police Blotter: Man wants ex to quit messing with his windchimes

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

4:55 p.m. — According to Lake Wildwood security, a caller advised his ex-wife was outside messing with his windchimes. Security made contact with the woman and she was refusing to leave.

8:05 a.m. — A caller on Red Dog Road reported an ongoing dog-at-large issue.

9:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Lava Cap Road and Starwood Lane reported a nonresponsive woman in the back seat of a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of two failure to appears, driving on a suspended license and petty theft.

9:41 a.m. — A caller form Pleasant Valley Road reported his juvenile son received threats via X-Box from another student. According to the caller, the juvenile made statements about "gassing" the school.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported his neighbor yelling at the caller due to the caller's alarm going off.

2:43 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle all over and passing on the double yellow.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from Conservation Camp Road reported a male transient had been in his vehicle for about five days, stuck in the snow. The caller was concerned for his safety.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a woman breaking windows in a vehicle screaming. Other vehicles blocked in the woman's vehicle so she couldn't leave. The caller said the woman was possibly on drugs or drunk.

NEvada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:20 p.m. — A caller in the lobby reported needing assistance with a key stuck in an ignition.

Thursday

9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported transients sleeping in an ATM bay.

3:16 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street reported a man abusing a dog in the park. The man had a dog in a muzzle and was teasing the dog with food, with a sign that says "lock him up." The caller said the man seemed off. Officers found no abuse happening.

Friday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Coyote Street reported a fight between a man and woman, and the woman was down on the ground. When officers arrived, the man was gone and the woman was uncooperative, refused to be a victim and left.

7:34 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a transient man that was likely out all night in the cold, yelling for help.

— Ross Maak