Nevada County Police Blotter: Man wants ex to quit messing with his windchimes
February 8, 2019
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Thursday
4:55 p.m. — According to Lake Wildwood security, a caller advised his ex-wife was outside messing with his windchimes. Security made contact with the woman and she was refusing to leave.
8:05 a.m. — A caller on Red Dog Road reported an ongoing dog-at-large issue.
9:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Lava Cap Road and Starwood Lane reported a nonresponsive woman in the back seat of a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of two failure to appears, driving on a suspended license and petty theft.
9:41 a.m. — A caller form Pleasant Valley Road reported his juvenile son received threats via X-Box from another student. According to the caller, the juvenile made statements about "gassing" the school.
Recommended Stories For You
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported his neighbor yelling at the caller due to the caller's alarm going off.
2:43 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle all over and passing on the double yellow.
8:20 p.m. — A caller from Conservation Camp Road reported a male transient had been in his vehicle for about five days, stuck in the snow. The caller was concerned for his safety.
8:40 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a woman breaking windows in a vehicle screaming. Other vehicles blocked in the woman's vehicle so she couldn't leave. The caller said the woman was possibly on drugs or drunk.
NEvada City Police Department
Wednesday
2:20 p.m. — A caller in the lobby reported needing assistance with a key stuck in an ignition.
Thursday
9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported transients sleeping in an ATM bay.
3:16 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street reported a man abusing a dog in the park. The man had a dog in a muzzle and was teasing the dog with food, with a sign that says "lock him up." The caller said the man seemed off. Officers found no abuse happening.
Friday
12:28 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Coyote Street reported a fight between a man and woman, and the woman was down on the ground. When officers arrived, the man was gone and the woman was uncooperative, refused to be a victim and left.
7:34 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a transient man that was likely out all night in the cold, yelling for help.
— Ross Maak
Trending In: Crime
- Yuba City native allegedly kills girlfriend, self
- Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘There’s poop on the bus’
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Pig in driveway impetus behind call
- Police: Kinseth murder suspect allegedly moved body, hid evidence
- Reality TV Bigfoot hunter, Justin Smeja, faces hunting charges in Sierra County
Trending Sitewide
- Missing man Joshua Nordyke found deceased, Nevada County authorities say
- Search on for man missing off Banner Lava Cap since Monday
- New management takes over renovations of Nevada County’s iconic Holbrooke, National hotels
- Superintendent recommends closure of Nevada City Charter School
- Douglas MacDuff evades more serious charge of attempted murder
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.