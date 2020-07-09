Nevada County police blotter: Man told he can’t sleep in cemetery

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

4:42 a.m. — Several callers from the 300 block of North Church Street reported hearing a gunshot.

4:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported shrubbery on fire.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a belligerent man pushed a woman and was yelling before leaving. He could not be located.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man threatening people with a knife. He could not be located. At 3:42 p.m., a caller from Manor Drive reported being chased by the man. A report was taken.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a fence had been cut overnight.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from East Main and Stewart streets reported an irate man screaming in the area. He was advised to keep it down.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

4:56 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported having been followed by a vehicle whose driver brandished a pistol. A report was taken.

12 p.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported diesel fuel was stolen from a pickup’s tank.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road and Galilee Court reported a vacant house had been broken into and items stolen that were worth $1,000.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Brannon Court reported having been scammed.

1:22 p.m. — A man from Clover Valley and Rainbow roads reported someone shot at him as he was putting flyers in mailboxes.

2:55 p.m. — A woman from Little Valley Road reported having received a scam Social Security call.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Daisy King Drive reported items stolen off a deck.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:08 a.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported having been defrauded in an eBay sale.

11:13 a.m. — A caller reported a man camping in Pioneer Cemetery, who was advised he could not sleep there.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road and Zion Street reported graffiti.

— Liz Kellar