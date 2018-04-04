Nevada County Police Blotter: Man throws knives at donut sign

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:43 a.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported a heroin hub on Mill Street. The person said all the graffiti that is happening in Grass Valley comes from the Mill Street address.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man who appeared to be drunk was harassing customers. The man was moving along.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a customer was attacked by another person.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Holbrooke Way reported a juvenile was on a dirt bike riding in the area and was almost hit by a vehicle after driving recklessly.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane hung up. Dispatch heard swearing prior to disconnect. On callback, everything was fine.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Mine reported a man loitering in a parking lot, hiding in the bushes, scaring people and asking for money. The man was gone when officers arrived.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported a person coming back to her residence and driving around the neighborhood. The caller said the person called her 124 times today and texted 27 times.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported an intoxicated woman throwing items into a parking lot. The woman was gone when officers arrived.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported going into a business when a man approached his girlfriend in his vehicle and started sharpening his knife and talking about beating people up.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman transient refusing to leave. The woman kept walking away and coming back, causing minor disturbances.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported his cell phone was stolen earlier and he was then being threatened. The caller was very argumentative and refused to give further information before hanging up.

Wednesday

12:56 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of East Main Street and Bennett Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

4:08 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported someone with a cane yelling at people.

6:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man with no shoes throwing knives into the Daily Donuts sign. The caller didn't feel comfortable getting her donuts and left.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:24 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Squirrel Creek Road and Gold Drive reported two people wearing masks going in and out of a truck with some kind of vent, like a shipping container. The caller asked them what they were doing and they didn't respond. The caller said the suspects then went to a property that was a well known "tweaker house." Officers couldn't find anyone on the property and couldn't get to the door because of dogs.

7:18 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a rabid raccoon convulsing and rolling around in the front yard. The caller hung up when put on hold.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a fox running in and out of traffic in front of a school.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported hearing screaming from a main residence on the property and when she arrived a person had pushed another person to the ground. A report was taken.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from You Bet Road requested an officer so someone didn't take off in a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported an aggressive pit bull was just on his property. The caller had to fire shots into the ground to get the dog off his property.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake Road hung up. On callback the caller said when she puts her phone in her pocket it dials 911. The caller was advised she may want to call her cell phone carrier for assistance.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone who moved out two years previous came into the residence and took off his shirt and came after the caller as if to hurt him. The caller said the argument occurred over the person not changing his mailing address.

5:24 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported an overloaded vehicle unable to properly brake. The vehicle was pulling a backhoe.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone on his property accusing the caller of stealing his mail. The parties were separated.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a man brandishing a gun. The caller said he interrupted a drug deal and that's when the brandishing happened.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:52 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and North Pine Street reported suspicious boxes left on the sidewalk. Officers found the boxes were for UPS pickup.

6:57 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a man laying on the fog line. The man was found resting and was fine.

— Ross Maak