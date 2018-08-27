Nevada County Police Blotter: Man threatens caller’s mom after stolen water confrontation

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:29 a.m. — A person on the 100 block of Glasson Way was arrested on charges of escaping or trying to escape from custody.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported his truck was stolen.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported theft of shoes. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a man by the creek yelling and seemed upset. The man was looking for his dog.

2:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Plaza Drive reported about 12 people and their dogs smoking and drinking.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Main Street reported his son was out of control and throwing things. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

3:26 p.m. — A person on the 400 block of Central Avenue was arrested on charges of grand theft auto.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle in the lot dealing drugs.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported someone on drugs in a parking lot nodding off. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

10:21 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Monday

12:15 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of license requirements, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

12:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man screaming for an ambulance and pounding his chest in a parking lot because of a parasite named Skooter. An arrest was made on charges of camping in city limits.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

7:12 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Greenhorn Road and Craig Lane reported a man on the side of a road waving a lighter, looking dirty "like a trimmigrant." Officers found he was fine and would return to his friend's house.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Clover Road reported a former employer had impersonated a police officer over the phone.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported theft from unlocked vehicles at a residence. The caller said about $2 in coins were taken from the vehicle.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported ongoing screaming in a home that had been ongoing for about a month. The caller said it had been escalating. A man could be heard saying "go ahead and call the cops I don't care they'll arrest you not me."

2:03 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Gracie Road and Banner Lava Cap Road reported vandalism to her vehicle while she was out hiking and her purse and work bag had been taken.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Gap Drive reported a man had been in a vehicle for about three days. The caller said he had been moving but there was a foul smell coming from the vehicle and that his legs were blue and the flesh appeared to be coming off. Officers found the person fine and he was advised to move along.

2:30 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Greenhorn Road and Baccarat Court reported her friend was possibly on drugs, "trippin' really bad" and not being himself walking along the road. Officers were unable to locate the man.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from King Way reported her next door neighbor just threatened her 79-year-old mother saying "you're lucky you're not a man" when the caller's mom confronted him about stealing their water.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported someone approached the caller's son and other children and tried to get them to follow him after asking them personal information.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pine Street reported someone near a bridge. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Commercial Street reported someone walked into the caller's work, called him by his name and said "Obama passed some legislation against rapist and his days were numbered."

10:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man outside with his 4-year-old and was drunk. The man snuck is 4-year-old into the bar. An arrest was made on charges of child cruelty, obstructing a public officer and public intoxication.

Saturday

10 p.m. — A caller from Heilman Court reported ongoing dog barking.

Sunday

12:56 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported being beat up with items stolen. The caller was slurring words. On callback the caller said he was fine and disconnected before more information was gathered.

12:57 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bridge Way reported hearing someone under her residence and had heard something fall about 15 minutes before.

3:37 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported he was jumped in Nevada City and his phone was stolen at the time. The caller said he apparently spilled a drink on someone and they didn't like it.

— Ross Maak